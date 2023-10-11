Who is Annemarie Wiley? ‘RHOBH’ newcomer is married to former NFL player Marcellus Wiley

Annemarie Wiley is making waves as the newest addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13. A certified registered nurse anesthetist by profession, she brings a unique blend of career success and strong family values to the reality TV show. Married to Marcellus Wiley, a former NFL defensive end, Annemarie is no stranger to the spotlight.

Annemarie's arguments with existing cast members Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff have drawn the most attention. Her entry into the show has been nothing short of impactful, and viewers are eager to see how she will continue to shake things up.

Annemarie Wiley, the Nurse Anesthetist Turning Heads in RHOBH

Annemarie Wiley's entry into RHOBH season 13 has been a hot topic. Her confrontations with Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff have already set the stage for a season filled with drama and excitement.

Not one to back down, Annemarie has shown that she's a strong personality who can hold her own in any situation. Her no-nonsense approach has made her a standout character in a show that's known for its high-stakes drama.

Annemarie, 40, was introduced to the group through her neighbor and friend, Kyle Richards. Annemarie Wiley is married to a former NFL defensive end, Marcellus Wiley who played for several teams including the Buffalo Bills and the San Diego Chargers.

The couple got married in 2014. They have three biological children together namely Morocca Alise, Marcellus Jr, Aliya Jane, and Alivia Marie, along with Morocca Alise, Marcellus’ daughter from a previous relationship.

In the professional arena, Annemarie Wiley is a certified registered nurse anesthetist. She works in multiple surgical centers around Los Angeles, bringing her medical expertise to a variety of settings. Her career choice is not just a job for her; it's a calling that she takes very seriously.

Annemarie Wiley is of Dutch and Nigerian descent, adding a multicultural dimension to her identity. She was adopted shortly after her birth and grew up in Vancouver, Canada. Before her career in medicine, Annemarie was an athlete. While pursuing her nursing degree, she ran track and played basketball.

She is also into philanthropy. She and her husband Marcellus co-founded Project Transition to provide educational and mentorship programs to young people and communities that need support.

Her day starts at 5 a.m. with a workout, followed by taking her kids to school. Moreover, she shares exercise tips and lifestyle advice online. Her focus on self-care is clear. She also includes her children in her fitness routines, making it a family-oriented activity.

As the new season of RHOBH gains momentum, Annemarie Wiley stands as a compelling figure to watch. Her interactions with other cast members have already sparked conversations among fans. With a background that spans healthcare, athletics, and philanthropy, she brings a richness to the show that's hard to ignore.

Her marriage to Marcellus Wiley, a former NFL player, adds another interesting dynamic, blending the worlds of sports and entertainment. The season is set to air on Wednesday, October 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and it's clear that Annemarie will be one of the central figures of the show.