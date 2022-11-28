Porsha Williams x Simon Guobadia’s wedding: Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and other stars attend couple’s American ceremony

After having a traditional Nigerian wedding on Friday, November 25, RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) alum Porsha Williams got married for the second time to Simon Guobadia on Saturday. The lavish wedding was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B Events.

As per People, the couple got married in an American ceremony inside a Methodist church in the city, exchanging wedding bands at the altar.

About 350 people attended Porsha and Simon’s second wedding—including RHOA co-stars Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Cynthia Bailey, and Monyetta Shaw.

Also in attendance were Married to Medicine's Quad Webb, The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton, Basketball Wives' Jennifer Williams, and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris.

The guest list “was handpicked” by the couple, since they "care about” these people as they “have supported” them on their journey. Porsha Williams really wanted “them there to feel their energy” and to celebrate her and Simon's love together.

Porsha Williams made her way to the altar with her brother Hosea Williams III

The 41- year-old made her way down the aisle with her brother Hosea Williams III. The bride wore a white lace ballgown by Frida. Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard along with a gospel choir and a 40-piece orchestra sang For Every Mountain meanwhile.

The couple waited until the church wedding to exchange their wedding rings. Speaking about her church wedding, Porsha told People:

“I definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church and Simon’s never been married in a church, so It’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

Porsha's bridal party consisted of her sister Lauren, who was the maid of honor, her best friend Shamea Morton as her matron of honor, and her bridesmaids.

Her ex Dennis McKinley and their daughter Pilar were also present on the special day. Even Simon’s children - Benjamin, Quentin, Christian, Nicole, and Ximena - were also a part of their American wedding.

Pilar and Porsha’s niece, Baleigh, were flower girls on the special day.

Meanwhile, their daughter, Ximena, was a junior bridesmaid and their sons, Christian and Benjamin walked Porsha’s grandmother down the aisle. Simon’s oldest son, Quentin, walked him down the aisle.

The reality star always wished for a lavish wedding and was well aware that her wedding celebration was over-the-top. She said:

“If extra was a bride, it’d be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra."

The wedding reception ball was held at St. Regis Atlanta. For the reception, she changed into an Albina Dyla gown. Dru Hill performed on Beauty Is Her Name. Speaking about the song choice, the bride said:

“I really wanted to hear the song ‘Beauty Is Her Name.” I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together.”

Commenting on her wedding cake, she said that it was “so tall” that the couple took a “sword” to slice it.

The RHOA alum previously married Nigerian-born businessman, Simon, 57, in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom on November 25. The couple got engaged in 2021 after a month of dating.

