"I am not going anywhere" — Kenya Moore responds to reports about getting suspended from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took to her Instagram account after the news broke that she's suspended from the show "indefinitely." The Bravo reality TV series is gearing up for season 16 and its shooting is currently underway.

Moore is reportedly suspended as the network is looking into the accusations that she displayed explicit photos of co-star, Brittany Eady, during the opening of the former's hair spa last week. Talking about her RHOA suspension, Moore addressed the issue in an Instagram Live on June 14, 2024, where she said:

"I am not going anywhere. Despite all the stuff surrounding whatever. You know, people decide that they're gonna write."

For the unversed, Brittany Eady joined the cast in season 16, with whom Moore had a fight while filming for the franchise's upcoming installment.

Kenya Moore thanked fellow RHOA stars after getting suspended from the show

Kenya Moore thanked her fans for their undying support amid her recent suspension from the show. She also expressed gratitude to her fellow RHOA cast members who watched and commented on her Instagram Live for being supportive friends.

At one point, she gave a shout-out to Drew Sidora by calling her "amazing as a friend." She further mentioned:

"I love getting to know her [Drew Sidora] through this platform that I'm on. Add I tell you, Drew is doing her thing."

Moore requested fans to support her co-stars and all her "sisters in this game." Other RHOA stars that watched and commented on her Live included Porsha Williams and the season 16 newcomers namely Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell.

Kenya Moore, while hopeful that her fans continue to support her, reiterated that she is "not going anywhere."

Kenya Moore's suspension comes after news broke that she and Eady got into a heated argument during the grand opening of her latest hair spa in Atlanta, Georgia last week. The reason for the fight was Moore allegedly exposing Eady's explicit photos at the event, which sent the latter over the edge.

Following the event, Moore posted on X trying to clean up her name, saying that it's all "fake news." She wrote:

"I would never engage in revenge p*rn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can't talk about the STORY even with people planting fake news."

Neither Moore nor Eady confirmed that a fight took place. Since the drama featured in the show, it could be discussed in the upcoming season. Unfortunately for fans, the highly anticipated RHOA season 16 isn't coming on TV until 2025.

