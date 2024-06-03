"Pot meet kettle"— Sara and Chanel Ayan’s fight in The Real Housewives of Dubai divides netizens

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premiered on Sunday, June 2, 2024. In the first episode, Sara Al Madani and Chanel Ayan got into an argument. It was regarding an interview that Sara did before the season's filming where she said that Ayan uses her childhood trauma as an excuse.

Chanel Ayan is a survivor of genital mutilation at the age of five. The cast member opened up about the same during season 1 of the Bravo show as well as in an interview with E! News. In the interview, she said:

"I'm a survivor. I felt that I was utterly betrayed by my culture and my family. This is just a barbaric practice and it shouldn't be happening to young girls. It happened to me 35 years ago and I've never gotten over it."

Trending

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the conversation and were torn between which cast member was right. While several believed Chanel Ayan was right to call Sara out, others believed Sara was not wrong.

One person wrote on X:

"Sara called Ayan out for being mean?! Pot meet kettle #RHODubai."

Expand Tweet

"Oh Sara & Ayan going petty and personal real quick!! I love this. #RHODubai," another person wrote.

"Wait a minute. Ayan and Sara were getting with each other. Lol. I can’t even lie on Sara. While she still can’t take accountability and she is a hypocrite, she was making a few good points. I love a good back and forth. #RHODubai," a fan wrote.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 fans slammed Sara for using Ayan's "pain" against the Bravo show's star.

"Sara is a fake good person. There is no excuse for using Ayan’s pain against her. Sara’s true colors always come out when she gets into arguments. That’s how you know that sh*t ain’t real. #RHODubai," a fan wrote.

"I don’t recall Ayan EVER saying that what happened to her was an excuse for treating people unkind. It’s odd that Sara even added that to the conversation & I still want to hear why she filed a police report #RHODubai," a fan wrote.

"I did a lot of research and work learning about FGM in college. Really disappointed by Sara if she said Ayan was playing victim about that story. Disgusting behavior, girl, you shouldn’t even be commenting on it. #RHODubai," another person wrote.

Some The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 fans sided with Sara online:

"Omg Sara gagged TF out of Ayan! Sksksk omg #RHODubai," a fan wrote.

"Wait Sara kinda gagged Ayan with that read. #RHODubai," another fan wrote.

Chanel Ayan and Sara Al Madani clash in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premiere

In the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2, Sara told the group that she was on a journey of spiritual healing and had gotten Brooks into it. Chanel Ayan wasn't comfortable with the topic and noted she wasn't okay. Sara asked her what happened and the cast member said she was confused by what Sara was saying:

"Just like what you're doing with Brooks, I really trusted you, I literally f*cking opened up to you about my story. Then I see you calling me a victim, f*cking going everywhere."

Sara asked her when she called that The Real Housewives of Dubai cast member was victimizing herself but before the conversation could get further, the other cast members suggested they have the conversation in private.

When it was just the two of them, things got heated again as Ayan told Sara how she felt when her interview came out. She said that she was comfortable with her and watching her say that she was using her childhood trauma as an excuse for her behavior towards other people, felt like a betrayal to Ayan.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star retaliated by bringing up everything Chanel Ayan said about her online, including her statement about Sara not owning businesses and the cast member making fun of her modeling.

After the episode aired, RHODubai fans took to social media to react to the segment and while a majority of people rushed to support Ayan, others felt Sara was not wrong.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.