Why did Nina Ali quit Real Housewives of Dubai after season 1? Reason explored

Nina Ali of The Real Housewives of Dubai confirmed her departure from the show in an Instagram post. On Monday, January 30, 2023, Nina took to Instagram to confirm her departure, citing "new challenges" in her life as her reason for exiting the show. She wrote,

"It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help [Bravo] bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home. I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer."

Ali further added,

"2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way — including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures — so for now moving my attention away from the show will allow myself the space to focus on new challenges."

Fans got to know Nina Ali during her time on RHODubai season 1 and followed her career as a co-founder of her upscale fruit cake business as well as her journey as a wife, mother, and businesswoman.

Nina Ali's exit from RHODubai comes after reality star, Lisa Rinna announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 8 seasons

The 44-year-old Nina Ali, a lifestyle content creator who was born in Lebanon, raised in Texas, and has spent more than ten years living in Dubai, showcased her life on the RHODubai series alongside her husband, Munaf, and their three children. In 2011, after getting married, she and her husband moved to Dubai.

According to PEOPLE, the businesswoman, entrepreneur, and mother of three children will not appear in the franchise's second season, which will begin filming in the upcoming months. Nina Ali's resignation came after seasoned housewife Lisa Rinna confirmed in an interview with PEOPLE that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show a day earlier. The actress had been a regular on the show for eight seasons.

Lisa Rinna, 59, reportedly told PEOPLE in an interview:

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The decision was made as a result of Rinna's contract expiring at the conclusion of the prior campaign. After considering her options and professional commitments, she and Bravo came to the mutual decision that she would not return to RHOBH.

Rinna made her entrance in the franchise's fifth season, which debuted in 2014. During her first season, the actress got into one of the most famous brawls on the show when she threw a wine glass at then-costar Kim Richards, who had implied Rinna didn't want word of her husband Harry Hamlin to get out.

Nina Ali @lipstickmommy

#RHODubai I haven’t been on Twitter in awhile. Just wanted to say hi and loved meeting some of you at BravoCon! I haven’t been on Twitter in awhile. Just wanted to say hi and loved meeting some of you at BravoCon! ♥️#RHODubai https://t.co/AABzONZZhv

Executive producer Andy Cohen originally revealed The Real Housewives of Dubai on the Today show in November 2021, making it the first time Bravo had ever created a Real Housewives program in a foreign city.

Cohen, 54, stated on the series debut:

"Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides."

Will there be a second season of The Real Housewives of Dubai?

When the show premiered in June 2021, it quickly became popular among viewers due to the cast's endearing personalities and enticing plotline.

The Dubai Housewives gathered in New York City for BravoCon in October last year, and during their panel there, the cast members mentioned that they were eager to begin filming season 2, which at the time hadn't been revealed.

Nina Ali's departure will focus attention on the remaining housewives, paving the way for a newcomer. Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai was a hit, and a second season is in the works.

Ali had previously stated her desire for the show to receive a second season.

"If and when there's a season 2, we're all ready. I'm manifesting it! For all of us!"

Cast members Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury all appeared in the reality show's debut season.

According to Deadline, Nina Ali wished her co-stars the best and wrote,

"I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward. I’ll be cheering you on."

Nina Ali's co-star, Brooks, wrote in response to her message,

"If I try to put into words how much I love and care about you it will take a lifetime. My Ninzzzzz.”

Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai can be streamed on Bravo TV network

