What time will Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 Episode 4 air? Sergio Carrallo x Caroline Stanbury’s feud and more

The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Season 1 is set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday on Bravo. Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise launched the Dubai edition three weeks back.

In the first episode, viewers got to see the dynamic between the housewives, including Sara Al Madani, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, and Caroline Brooks.

The first episode stated that Ayan and Brooks were not friends. However, the remaining cast members have a balanced relationship with both. In the upcoming episode, Nina Ali's masquerade party is set to bring together all the ladies under one roof, leading to a dramatic ending.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 Episode 4 release date

Episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Dubai or RHODubai Season 1 will air on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for TV service providers like Sling, DirecTV Stream, dish, Wow!, xfinity, Philo, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

The new episode will also be available on Bravo’s website once it premieres on the channel.

What to expect from RHODubai Episode 4?

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai is titled Desert Détente, but according to a preview, Episode 4 is far from any “relaxation of strained relations.” The clip featured all the ladies gathering together for the first time after Nina Ali’s dinner party, where a fight occurred between Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, and Caroline Stanbury. Ali also organized the recent gathering, and it was a masquerade party.

In the new episode’s preview video, Stanbury arrived at the party with their husband, Sergio Carrallo. He was trying to mingle with the group and was thus seen having a good time with Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan. The latter two have not been in Stanbury’s good books, therefore, she didn’t appreciate her husband being too friendly with Ayan and Milan. She compared Sergio to the party’s servers and made some mean comments, shocking her co-stars.

The official synopsis of The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 Episode 4 reads:

“Sergio and Caroline Stanbury continue to discuss having children together; Caroline Brooks pursues her goal of opening a spa; the women gather together in the wake of a disaster party; trouble arises when Sergio laughs with Ayan and Lesa.”

Another sneak peek video showed Sergio and Stanbury visiting the construction site of their new home. The couple started discussing their future when the architect mentioned a baby’s room. Stanbury was seen explaining to Sergio that she’s 45-year-old and carrying a baby might risk her or the baby’s life.

She mentioned surrogacy, but Sergio seemed to have the wrong idea of the term. He was adamant about following the natural method of pregnancy, leaving Stanbury slightly annoyed.

On the other hand, Caroline Brooks was seen looking for properties to launch her spa. The realtor found a place in front of Nina Ali’s building.

In previous episodes, viewers witnessed Ayan and Stanbury as the highlights of The Real Housewives of Dubai. While Stanbury’s supporters included Brooks and Ali, Ayan got Milan. Sara Al Madani is new to the group and has thus been shown to hold a neutral place.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Dubai airs a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

