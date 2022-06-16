What time will Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 Episode 3 air? Release date, plot and more details explored

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) is all set to release on Bravo. Season 1 Episode 3 of the show will air on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 9.00 PM Eastern Time on Bravo. Viewers can also opt for several live streaming services such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Philo. The episode will later be available on the network’s website once it premieres on the channel.

The previous two episodes revolved around the housewives talking about Nina Ali’s dinner party drama. It all started after Caroline Stanbury invited all the ladies except Chanel Ayan to her bachelorette party. So, when the women were discussing Stanbury’s event at Ali’s dinner, Ayan was furious. She asked the others to talk about some other event where she had been invited, and then accused Caroline Brooks of calling her “not important.”

In the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Ayan, Lesa Milan, and Brooks will meet for lunch and try to make amends. Will things get back to normal? Only time will tell.

What to expect from the new episode of Real Housewives of Dubai?

The third episode of Bravo’s new addition to the Real Housewives franchise will feature a fashion show in Dubai. Fashion designer Lesa Milan is set to showcase her designs for the first time on the runway with the help of her best friend and supermodel Chanel Ayan.

In a preview, Ayan and Milan were seen prepping for the fashion show, while Caroline Stanbury told Nina Ali that her husband Sergio Carrallo wished to have kids in the future. Another sneak peek clip featured Stanbury and Caroline Brooks at a face massage clinic, where the latter was seen sharing details about her lunch with Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan.

Brooks mentioned that Ayan was ready to move on from the drama that took place at Nina Ali’s dinner party. However, Milan said that Stanbury should apologize to Ayan.

In a confessional, Stanbury said:

“Lesa is like a net behind me. Whether I owe somebody an apology or not from the fight I am having with that person, it’s none of her business. And, she needs to pipe down.”

The official synopsis of The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 Episode 3, titled Lemons Into Lemonade, reads:

“It’s Fashion Week in Dubai and the designers aren’t the only ones putting on a show. Ayan and Brooks deal with the fallout of their argument at Nina’s dinner. Caroline worries about Sergio’s baby fever. Lesa prepares for the biggest night of her career. Nina lays it all on the line for French fries.”

In the previous episode, Ayan had lunch with Ali to apologize for the fight that broke out at her party. After apologizing, Ayan said:

“I just don’t know what happened. Stanbury saying ‘I don’t like you, I don’t like you,’ I was like what the hell is going on? And I was really worried that why you didn’t stand up for me.”

In response, Ali said that she didn’t recall Stanbury’s remarks and asked Ayan to give the fellow housewife a chance. Ayan later called Ali “manipulative” and “flip flopper” in a confessional.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 airs a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far