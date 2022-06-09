How did Real Housewives of Dubai fans react to Chanel Ayan calling Nina Ali “boring” in Episode 2

Bravo aired the second episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Season 1 on Wednesday. It revolved around the aftermath of a major fight that broke out in the premiere episode.

Chanel Ayan and Nina Ali met for lunch, where they talked about the fight that happened at the latter’s dinner party. At first, they praised each other’s looks; however, in a confessional, Ayan called Ali “mashed potatoes with no butter, plain."

Ayan then apologized for ruining the evening and then said:

“I just don’t know what happened. Stanbury saying ‘I don’t like you, I don’t like you,’ I was like what the hell is going on? And I was really worried that why you didn’t stand up for me.”

In response, Ali stated that she didn’t recall Caroline Stanbury saying anything. Ayan questioned whether Ali was at the same party as her.

The supermodel further claimed that she was triggered because Stanbury secluded her from a gathering. It brought back memories from a violent upbringing with a physically abusive father; and made her believe that she was insignificant.

In a confessional, Ayan said:

“Nina I see you for who you are. Flip Flopper. Sky-scrapper, climbing the motherf***ing sky. And she’s also very boring.”

Fans have been losing it on Twitter ever since Ayan's confessional.

Jolie @bravojolie_ #rhodubai Chanel Ayan calling Nina basic and boring every two seconds, I can’t Chanel Ayan calling Nina basic and boring every two seconds, I can’t 💀 #rhodubai https://t.co/6qSAhm5mo9

Fan reactions to Nina Ali being called boring

Calling Ali “boring” with a poker face has left viewers in a split. Here’s how The Real Housewives of Dubai fans reacted:

Lawanna @ihearttvforever Ayan is right this lady is boring. Was she in the first episode? #RHODubai Ayan is right this lady is boring. Was she in the first episode? #RHODubai

tom @thom_ahs #RHODubai Ayan calling Nina boring and plain Ayan calling Nina boring and plain 💀💀💀💀💀 #RHODubai

Lashanda Walker @majesticbeauty5 Ayan been clocking Nina this ENTIRE EPISODE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. She called her mashed potatoes with no butter, boring and the Dalai Lama (sarcastically). Nina need to see a doctor for how this woman been on her neck #RHODubai Ayan been clocking Nina this ENTIRE EPISODE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. She called her mashed potatoes with no butter, boring and the Dalai Lama (sarcastically). Nina need to see a doctor for how this woman been on her neck #RHODubai https://t.co/WVaswUaXcB

The Real Housewives of Dubai fans also reacted to Ayan comparing Ali to “mashed potatoes with no butter.”

No More Thoughts & Prayers @Nathan_VBB



That might be the funniest thing I have ever heard. “I am Rihanna and you are mashed potatoes with no butter. Plain.” - Chanel AyanThat might be the funniest thing I have ever heard. #rhodubai “I am Rihanna and you are mashed potatoes with no butter. Plain.” - Chanel AyanThat might be the funniest thing I have ever heard. #rhodubai https://t.co/shVSiht9g5

The Real Housewives of Dubai Episode 2

The second episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai was less dramatic than the premiere. Chanel Ayan apologizes to Nina Ali, while Sara Al Madani tries to level with Caroline Stanbury to give Ayan a chance.

Madani later met Ayan and asked her what triggered her the other night. Ayan stated how the past with her father triggered a trauma response at Nina Ali’s dinner party.

Ayan said:

“Forgiving my father is the hardest thing I could do. I’ve always looked at myself like I'm the problem. He beat me so bad that I ran away with my sister. It is not an easy situation for me to forgive someone like that. That's why at that dinner when someone kept saying, 'I don't like you, I don't like you, I don't like you,' it triggered me so bad."

On the other hand, Lesa Milan organized a Thanksgiving dinner at her home and invited Ayan’s family. The model gifted the host a goat. Caroline Brooks gossiped about the fight incident with Milan and later with Madani and Stanbury.

Earlier, Stanbury threw a bachelorette party where all the ladies were invited except Ayan. The latter was upset with this situation and triggered when the cast members discussed anecdotes from Stanbury’s event at Nina Ali’s dinner party.

The first episode ended with Ayan fighting with Stanbury and Brooks. In the latest episode, the supermodel met Ali for lunch and apologized for the other night. After saying sorry, she called out the latter for not standing up for her during the fight.

RHODubai is a new addition to the Real Housewives franchise, featuring six women — Caroline Brooks, Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will air its next episode on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

