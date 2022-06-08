What time will Real Housewives of Dubai Episode 2 air? Chanel Ayan to question Nina Ali’s loyalty and more

Bravo launched The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Season 1 last week. The 11th Real Housewives franchise of the network brought in the drama in the first episode itself.

The ladies of the show include Nina, Ali, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury. The premiere episode took viewers into the socialites’ life and gave a sneak peek at the group’s dynamic.

Dubai’s supermodel Chanel Ayan got involved in a major fight with both Carolines after Stanbury did not invite Ayan to her hen party. Except for Milan, all the women were seen verbally attacking Ayan at Ali’s dinner party.

In the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, the fight will be a major topic of discussion among the housewives.

When will The Real Housewives of Dubai Episode 2 air?

Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 1 is all set to air on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. The episode will also be available on Peacock TV and the network’s website the following day.

If viewers do not have the channel, they can opt for several live streaming services. Some of the best TV service providers include YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from RHODubai’s new episode?

Bravo has released a few previews for episode 2 on its website, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming episode. RHODubai’s previous installment ended in a major fight, so it is obvious that the topic will continue in episode 2.

A preview clip featured Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks and Caroline Stanbury having a conversation about the drama at Nina Ali's party. The former pointed out that something triggered Chanel Ayan the other night. Madani insisted that she would like to have a chat with the supermodel, as the triggers could be related to her traumatic past.

Brooks said:

“I was blindsided at the dinner because she came for me really strong and I’ve never been anything but a friend for her. I was hurt by that. I know her and I think that she has a beautiful heart. That’s why the situation that night surprised me.”

Stanbury, on the other hand, was not in the mood to give Ayan any more chances. She did not want her to apologize or even be near her energy.

Another clip featured Ayan and Lesa Milan at a restaurant with their families. Ayan told Milan that she would like to apologize to Nina Ali for ruining her dinner party. She then questioned Ali’s loyalty and friendship for not stepping up for Ayan when the other ladies were attacking her.

Milan, too, pointed out that Ali was closer to them than Stanbury and Brooks. The duo were seen laughing when Ayan compared Ali to “Dalai Lama.” By the end of the clip, the supermodel stated that she did not want to sit down with Ali and talk about the other night, as the latter was going to be manipulative.

In the previous episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Ali was seen spending time with Stanbury at her house, and the two seemed like close friends. Only time will tell whether Ali is truly manipulative or just wants to be friends with all the ladies.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will air a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

