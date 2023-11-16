The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2: Everything we know so far

After completing a successful first season run, the Real Housewives of Dubai is ready to return for its season 2. The second installment of the fan-favorite reality TV show is expected to unveil a new addition to the cast, while the other familiar faces of the ensemble will return to deliver intriguing drama on the hit Bravo show.

In many ways, Real Housewives of Dubai extends the legacy of the immensely popular Real Housewives franchise while simultaneously gracing the narrative with several of its own unique characteristics. Compared to the plush mansions and comfortable suburbia of shows like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of Orange County, etc, RHODubai is indeed a novelty nestled across the sand dunes and high-rises of the desert's crown jewel city.

Where and when to watch Real Housewives of Dubai season 2

During a three-day event in Las Vegas which heralded the highly anticipated BravoCon 2023, the powers-that-be at the popular television network announced their decision to renew Real Housewives of Dubai for its second season. This followed an exclusive screening of the series' first episode.

Though the exact premiere date and time for the second season of Real Housewives of Dubai are yet to be revealed, it is expected to air sometime in early 2024. Fans can watch the show by tuning into the official Bravo TV network.

Cast and what to expect from Real Housewives of Dubai season 2

Following housewife Nina Ali's exit from the show at the end of the first season, a seat was left vacant amid the ensemble cast. According to Bravo, Taleen Marie will be joining the star cast to fill Nina's place. Apart from this, Real Housewives of Dubai promises to bring back familiar cast members including Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, and Chanel Ayan.

Keep reading to find out where each of these international celebrity housewives stands in the scheme of the show's landscape.

Caroline Stanbury

Caroline Stanbury (Image via Instagram/@carolinestanbury)

Caroline was no stranger to reality television when she first joined Real Housewives of Dubai. The Bravo star had formerly headlined the UK show Ladies of London.

Her propensity to stir things up is what ensured her crowning glory as the show's remarkable antagonist. In the first season of Real Housewives of Dubai, Caroline found herself at odds with cast mates Chanel and Lesa, effectively doling out some of the show's most high-strung dramas.

Lesa Milan

Lesa Milan (Image via Instagram/@lesa.milan)

Lesa is the poster girl for all aspiring Real Housewives as she effortlessly holds the distinction of being successful in both her professional and personal lives. She's the former Miss Jamaica who owns her own luxury maternity brand known as Mina Roe. Being a dedicated homemaker as well, Lesa is a wife and mother.

In the first season, Lesa's relationship with her erstwhile friend Caroline Stanbury reached a boiling point as accusations and confrontations hit the roof, irrevocably tainting their relationship.

Caroline Brooks

Caroline Brooks (Image via Instagram/@carolinedxb)

Caroline is the owner of Glass House Salon and Spa, a high-end salon that provides its services to customers from all walks of life. She isn't a native of the UAE and relocated with her husband from Massachusetts in 2010.

Caroline didn't shy away from controversy when she locked cast mate Sara into a quarrel that wasn't easily resolved during the show's first season.

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Dr. Sara Al Madani (Image via Instagram/@sara_almadani_)

Sara is a quintessential UAE native and one of Real Housewives of Dubai's two Muslim housewives along with former cast member Nina Ali. She owns a string of successful businesses which she oversees with remarkable precision and dedication. Sara can be rightfully referred to as the ultimate girl boss.

With her friend Nina now missing from the show, the audience can expect Sara to be more unrelenting than she was ever before.

Chanel Ayan

Chanel Ayan (Image via Instagram/@chanelayan)

Chanel spent most of her time on the show's first season locked in heated exchanges with either Caroline or Sara. Apart from her verbal feuds, Chanel is also noted for her extravagant and at times controversial fashion statements, which often turn heads as she walks into the room.

Taleen Marie

Taleen Marie (Image via Instagram/@taleen_marie_)

Taleen is a newbie who will be joining the other five alums of the show. Whether she will be able to hold her own amidst her formidable cast-mates is yet to be seen.