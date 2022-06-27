What is Caroline Stanbury’s 2022 net worth? Real Housewives of Dubai star robbed while on vacation with family

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury and her family have been robbed on the first day of their vacation. The reality star, with a net worth of $30 million, shared the news with her fans through her social media accounts.

Reportedly, not only was the star and her family robbed, but the robbers were still at their vacation house when the family returned. Following the incident, Caroline Stanbury hired security for herself and her family.

All about Caroline Stanbury’s robbery

Stanbury is known for her Bravo program, Ladies of London, as well as for her appearance on the hit reality show, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Currently, Caroline Stanbury is appearing on Real Housewives of Dubai.

The net worth of the British businesswoman and reality television personality is estimated to be around $30 million dollars.

Caroline Stanbury and her family went on vacation and within three hours of their landing, the family was robbed. Though various items were gone, the family is safe.

Stanbury posted a message on her Instagram story where she narrated the ordeal. The family were seen enjoying a road trip and were cheerful, but moments later, clips show their ransacked rooms with clothes and other items lying around. She then informed fans that she has now hired security and is sorting everything with the help of her concierge.

Fans immediately replied to her posts and were glad to know that the family is safe.

FictionIsReal @FictionIsReal2 @C_Stanbury Be safe, be safe, be safe! Glad you all are okay! You're making me seriously consider leaving New York for Dubai @C_Stanbury Be safe, be safe, be safe! Glad you all are okay! You're making me seriously consider leaving New York for Dubai 😳

Ashley Swierpel @AshleySwierpel @C_Stanbury I’m sorry this happened to you. Please stop posting when you’re leaving, where you’re going, and don’t pack high ticket items with you. Again, not blaming you. I am so happy you’re all safe! God Bless @C_Stanbury I’m sorry this happened to you. Please stop posting when you’re leaving, where you’re going, and don’t pack high ticket items with you. Again, not blaming you. I am so happy you’re all safe! God Bless

Kingy @Kingy717 I’m so glad you are all safe. @C_Stanbury OmgI’m so glad you are all safe. @C_Stanbury Omg 😳 I’m so glad you are all safe.

In 2020 Stanbury hinted that she might be moving out of her 13,500-square-foot Dubai home soon and relocating to the US. In 2020, she told Bravo TV.com:

“Which country I wanna be in, where I’m going to move, if I’m gonna move. You know? Thinking. I definitely have my eye set on the states. That’s my goal. I’ve got friends in New York and Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills probably is more of a relaxed atmosphere for me, at least. I love it. I’ve got a lot of friends in L.A., you know? But you never say never to New York either.”

The Bravo star was married to millionaire investment banker Ceb Habib in 2004 but the couple parted ways in 2019. They have three children together - Yasmine Habib, Aaron Habib, and Zac Habib. However, they continue to co-parent their kids.

In December 2021, Stanbury married professional soccer player Sergio Carrillo in a lavish ceremony in Dubai, where they are currently residing.

Celebrities who have been robbed before

Caroline Stanbury being robbed is not the first time that a renowned star has been robbed after sharing her lifestyle with her fans and followers.

In 2016, The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian was robbed while in Paris. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were robbed after sharing their private lives with the world.

