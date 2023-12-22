Dubai Bling replaces Real Housewives of Dubai as the richest Reality show around

Among the world's wealthiest regions, Dubai has seen an extraordinary representation of its wealth in several Western TV shows. This most notably includes Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dubai, which gives viewers an inside look into the wealth these stars tend to possess.

However, it seems as if Netflix Dubai Bling has, for the time being, taken the lead in its portrayal of the kind of teetering wealth that is very apparent with everything related to the region. Here, we look at the incredibly rich cast of Dubai Bling, who will soon return to screens for Season 2 of the epic series.

Dubai Bling’s cast has some eye-watering wealth to its name

In recent years, many shows and movies have tended to show Dubai in all of its glory. Netflix has also followed suit and added a range of tycoons with some insane net worths to their names. This includes the likes of Loujain Adada, Lojain Omran, Farhana Bodi, and Safa Siddiqui.

Viewers of the show will already know the kind of luxurious lives the stars live. Set against the stunning desert, the series has revealed how various cast members have amassed their fortunes.

For example, Ebraheem Al Samadi is an entrepreneur who owns a family business and has seen many companies succeed in recent years. Danya Mohammed and Kris Fade are famous media personalities who have also amassed fortunes in different industries.

Zeina Khoury is the CEO of a luxury real estate company and is known to own a range of assets in various countries. All bonafide millionaires, the show not only delves into the fortunes they have amassed but also how it impacts their relationship.

Of course, Mona Kattan, who has recently been announced as a new inductee in the cast for Season 2, is estimated to have a net worth of $200 million, which means that the upcoming season will be teeming with stars living luxurious lives.

With mansions, luxury vehicles, helicopters, off-terrain vehicles, and private jets only some of the range of items these people own, fans are bound to be amused by the kind of stresses the stars still endure on the show.

Living in the City of Gold, Dubai Bling has stunned viewers with its range of extravagant fashion, business insights, and drama on the show. The series has become a bit of a must-watch for fans, especially those who have also been fans of Bravo’s Real Housewives series.

With Season 2’s initial few episodes airing on December 13, fans will know that Dubai Bling has all the ingredients to be a bonafide superhit.