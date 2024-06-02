Who is Caroline Brooks from Real Housewives of Dubai? Family, career and more explored 

Caroline Brooks from Real Housewives of Dubai was an integral part of the show in season 1, which concluded in September 2022. After almost a year-and-a-half-long hiatus, the show is back again with season 2. Fans are curious to know more about people like Caroline Brooks, who are to take center stage on the show again.

Caroline Brooks is a self-made real estate agent who lost everything after her divorce from Zoran, her former husband. She equipped herself with the know-how of the real estate industry to get where she is today. She is also an entrepreneur who owns a salon and spa, The Glass House— the opening of which is to be covered in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Dubai.

Caroline likes keeping her familial life under the veil. However, season 1 saw her going through a divorce and standing back up on her own feet. She has a 10-year-old son, Adam, from her previous marriage.

Who is Caroline Brooks from Real Housewives of Dubai?

Personal details about Caroline Brooks

Caroline was born on October 8, 1985, which makes her 38 years old. Caroline is of Afro-Latino descent, and she has been living in Dubai for the past 11 years. She originally hails from Newton, Massachusetts, where she lived most of her life. Brooks also spent a couple of years in New York for college.

Caroline Brooks' marriage and dating life

Caroline first came to the United Arab Emirates with her former husband, Zoran, a decade ago, whom she met in New York while attending college. In an attempt to climb the social ladder together, Caroline followed him to Dubai, a place where he dreamt of growing his career.

Caroline became a part of the circle of the affluent in Dubai and did not lose her position even after her divorce, which was covered in the first season of the show. The new season of Real Housewives of Dubai will see her venture into the dating world with her co-stars acting as her wingwomen.

As for her dating life, according to a report from Distractify, Caroline was recently linked to Jason Chambers from Below Deck, in 2023. She told Distractify, in an article published May 31, 2024, that they weren't dating and that she didn't know him very well.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star was also linked to Jason Cameron, the Winter House star, when she was caught going on a date with him in July 2022. However, nothing transpired there either, according to what Caroline told Distractify. She mentioned that she keeps in touch with him "here and there".

Caroline Brooks' career

Even though Caroline's former husband is quite established in his career, she was left with nothing after her divorce from him. This was confirmed by her in season 1 of the show. To maintain the lifestyle she was living with her former husband, Caroline taught herself the know-how of the real estate industry and dived into it.

She is currently is the Executive Director of Rent DXB, a real estate company, and the sole founder of a luxury salon and spa. This new venture of Caroline is called The Glass House, which was shown in season 1 of Real Housewives of Dubai. The success of her business is to be covered extensively in season 2 of the show, according to her Blavity interview on May 31, 2024, where she said,

"I’m super excited for the fans to see that side of me because my life really does revolve around work in business, and I feel like in Season 1, people got to hear a little bit about it, but in Season 2, you get to see a lot more of it."

New episodes of Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 will be released every Tuesday, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.