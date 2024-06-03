Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premiere- Recap and more details explored

Episode 1 of Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 was released on Sunday, June 2, on Bravo. Making a comeback after a year-and-a-half-long hiatus, episode 1 showed promise and laid the base for potentially intense plots.

It saw Lesa and Chanel's Padel tennis meet, where they discussed the private Beyoncé concert, attended by most of the cast members of Real Housewives of Dubai. Past tensions between Stanbury and Chanel cooled down as they met up for lunch, and bonded over their concerns about sending their children to study in the US.

It also captured a big day for Brooks as she geared up for the grand opening of her new salon. The episode concluded with the ladies having fun at Lesa's pool party.

What went down on Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premiere?

The premiere episode of Real Housewives of Dubai opened with the RHOD ladies spending time with their families. Chanel was seen hanging out with her son, telling him jokes and making him laugh. Next was Sara, who was rock climbing with her son, while Lesa's son had just lost a tooth.

Brooks was seen at her business, The Glass House, lighting some sage and purifying the space, while Stanbury, at her house, was trying to make a TikTok reel with her husband.

Lesa and Chanel met for Padel

Chanel walked into Club Padel, a place where Lesa had invited her to play the game of Padel tennis. She came dressed fashionably, which made Lesa make fun of her.

In the game of Padel, Lesa outperformed, making Chanel lose, but they had fun regardless. The topic then moved to talking about the private Beyoncé concert attended by the ladies. Lesa reminisced that the last time she saw Chanel, they were both in the V.V.I.P section of the Beyoncé concert, unlike their costars.

What Brooks said in a confessional was contrary to what the ladies discussed at the Padel club. She said she was so close to Beyoncé, she could "smell her freakin conditioner", while Stanbury maintained that she too was close, and even "sat on the stage".

Grand opening of The Glass Door

Brooks invited Stanbury and Sara to the grand opening of The Glass Door, while the rest of the ladies were exempted because Brooks said she would only invite people who mattered to her.

Another thing that became apparent at the opening of Brooks' salon was that tension between her and her former husband had worsened, making things difficult for their child.

In a different scene on Real Housewives of Dubai, Sara met with her spiritual healers, who used several sound instruments to heal her past traumas. Sara screamed into a pillow to release her traumas, and it worked.

Chanel and Stanbury meet for lunch

Frenemies for a long time on Real Housewives of Dubai, Chanel and Stanbury met in an attempt to bond with each other. While lunching together, Stanbury was grateful for Chanel's tickets that let her party with "Beyoncé's mom".

The duo then spoke about their American tours for hunting colleges for their children. This was one topic that they saw eye to eye on because their children's safety in the US was important to them both.

Chanel then brought up how she thought Sara spoke ill of her in the headlines, and demanded Stanbury speak to Sara regarding that.

Lesa's pool day

When the ladies met for a pool day at Lesa's, Taleen accompanied them. While Sara brought up her healing journey, Chanel brought up how her public statements hurt her, which made her tear up. However, their conversation was diverted to something better, and Stanbury enjoyed her bread.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 come out on Bravo, on Tuesdays, at 9 pm ET, starting June 11.