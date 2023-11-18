Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 on Bravo: Potential release date, cast, plot, and more

The debut of Real Housewives of Dubai marked a groundbreaking moment in reality television. The show stands out as the inaugural edition explicitly crafted for and by Bravo, solidifying its status as a trailblazer in the global expansion of the popular series.

Leading up to the season 2 premiere at the three-day Bravocon event in Las Vegas, anticipation grew as it was announced that Taleen Marie would be a new addition to the cast of the international reality series.

Joining the ensemble are familiar faces of Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury, promising a dynamic mix of fresh energy and returning personalities in the upcoming season.

Season 2 of Real Housewives of Dubai: What to expect?

The unveiling of season 1 on 1 June 2022 marked a significant moment, transforming the show's landscape. Following the trend, viewers can expect season 2 of Real Housewives of Dubai to debut around the same time in June 2024, ushering in another era of excitement and drama.

This is a speculative guess, as the show's Instagram has made no official date announcement handles, Bravo, or any other platform. One confirmed change, however, is that Nina has announced her departure from the show and won't be seen in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Dubai 2.

Nina departed by saying,

“It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help Bravo bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home."

She continued,

"I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer."

The Returning Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2

Chanel Ayan

Chanel was a standout star for many reasons last season, one being that she opened up about her career as a supermodel and businesswoman. Season 1 also featured fun moments from Dubai Fashion Week, a big to-do in the UAE. Hopefully, season 2 will also showcase transparency and fun moments like this.

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Sara, the girl boss of RHOD and a dynamic entrepreneur from the UAE, effortlessly manages a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning fashion, technology, and marketing while being a single mother.

As one of the two Muslim housewives featured, Sara, alongside her friend Nina, showcased the blend of cultural traditions. However, with Nina's departure, viewers can anticipate witnessing more of Sara's other side, one that's fiery and passionate.

Caroline Stanbury

Every compelling show thrives on drama, and Caroline Stanbury has seamlessly embraced the role of the UAE's most formidable character. On RHODubai, she clashed with the beloved Chanel and shattered her once-close friendship with Lesa. As a reality star alum, Caroline stands poised for a redemption arc, making her the most fitting candidate to navigate the complex dynamics of the show.

Caroline Brooks

Carolina's brainchild, the Glass House Salon and Spa, is a luxurious establishment catering to women of diverse backgrounds in color, hair texture, and skin type. However, on the show, Caroline has become a magnet for conflicts with unsolicited parenting advice from Sara that escalated into heated disputes, which they resolve. However, when there are too many strong personalities, they are bound to clash.

Lesa Milan

In RHODubai's first season, Lesa aimed to undermine Caroline Stanbury, sparking tension as her husband connected with Caroline. Uncomfortable discussions ensued, with Caroline accusing Lesa's husband of inappropriate intentions. The finale peaked when Lesa revealed a surprising truth: Caroline's messy side was beyond expectations.

Many unresolved issues suggest that viewers can anticipate these two reconciling in season 2, but their relationship may take a different turn.

Final Thoughts

Real Housewives of Dubai season 1 left room for improvement, but season 2 is poised for greatness. With an exciting new cast member and the return of five familiar faces, this season promises to be unforgettable. Although the exact release date is yet to be announced, eager viewers can anticipate it to be either June-like traditions or an early 2024 launch.