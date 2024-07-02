Kenya Moore officially exits RHOA: Revisiting all her unforgettable moments

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore was recently accused of allegedly releasing explicit images of her co-star Brittany Eady. In an article published on June 25, TMZ reported that Kenya Moore would not return for season 16.

It stated that she was not fired but instead chose to separate herself from The Real Housewives franchise, declaring she was dissatisfied with how the fiasco unfolded even though she refuted the allegations and how it affected her personally.

For the unversed, Kenya Moore was rumored to have displayed explicit images of her co-star Brittany Eady at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta. Investigations led Bravo to believe the demeanor was unacceptable, pushing them to remove Kenya from the show's production.

Fellow cast members Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss spoke up in support of Kenya Moore. Soon, on June 27, the RHOA star shared a post on her Instagram account clearing the air about the allegations, claiming her "conscience is clear" in the caption.

She further thanked her fans for their undivided attention and mentioned she had proof that could establish her innocence.

"The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and I will share soon," Kenya Moore wrote.

Fans who are unhappy with the alum's exit from the show might want to revisit some of her unforgettable moments to reminisce about Kenya's journey with the franchise.

Note: This list is not ranked. Please let us know in the comments which other moments could be on the list.

Kenya Moore's iconic moments on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

1) Kenya vs. Phaedra (season 5, episode 13)

Kenya Moore at the 2022 NBC Universal Upfront (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The former Miss USA joined the RHOA cast in season 5. Kenya left a lasting impact on the show's fans with her confident and lively personality. Ever since the onset of her reality journey, the 53-year-old alum clashed with several co-stars, especially with Phaedra Parks.

Kenya and Phaedra could not agree. The latter invited Kenya to appear in one of her workout videos. Kenya, unimpressed, stated that the idea was "distasteful." When Phaedra decided to release her own workout video, she felt provoked.

The two cast members competed against each other as both tapes premiered simultaneously. During the showcase, Kenya Moore commented on Phaedra's body in front of the entire cast.

"I don't think you should be doing a workout video because your body's not there," said Kenya.

2) "Gone With the Wind Fabulous" (season 5, episode 7)

During a vacation, Porsha started referencing a conversation the two ladies had. While doing that, she called Kenya "ghetto," insulting her for her age and demeaning her achievements.

As her rebuttal, Kenya mentioned that despite being in business for years, she remained fabulous. What followed were a couple of twirls and her iconic line:

"Gone With the Wind fabulous, Okay? Thank you!"

3) "Chateau she ain't done yet" (season 9, episode 1)

Kenya at WE tv Celebrates The Return Of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WE tv)

Kenya clashed with co-star Sheree Whitfield after she bought a home in the same neighborhood as the latter. Kenya and Sheree argued over the completion of their homes, Moore Manor and Chateau Sheree, respectively.

Kenya noticed the time Sheree invested in the construction of her multi-million dollar mansion. Five years in the making, the chateau was still incomplete. When Sheree pointed out that Kenya's manor required work, the latter grabbed the opportunity to mock the chateau by assigning it all kinds of names.

Kenya Moore called the chateau "Chateau in shambles," "Chateau She Can't Pay," "Chateau She Wrote A Book So She Can Pay For Chateau Sheree," and "Chateau She Ain't Done Yet."

4) Kenya's altercation with Nene Leakes (season 12, episode 11)

Kenya, renowned for her bold and outspoken personality, was not one to sugarcoat words. She often clashed with former co-star Nene Leakes, engaging in numerous verbal spats.

Although fans were entertained, their arguments often turned into physical altercations. In season 12, one such encounter turned physical when Nene called Peter Thomas out for interfering in women's business. Their fight reached such a height that the two had to be separated.

Unhappy with Nene's decision to humiliate Peter, Kenya started shouting in Nene's face. Once it gained momentum, the two were pulled apart. Kenya proceeded to mock Nene's wigs and her edges while the latter continued throwing insults at Kenya. Fans were unimpressed when Nene referred to Kenya as a "buffalo" during her pregnancy.

5) Kenya's grand entry at Marlo's wig launch (season 12, episode 6)

Kenya Moore (Image via Instgram/@kenya)

In season 12, episode 6, Kenya crashes co-star Marlo Hampton's wig launch party. Provoked by Marlo's harsh comments about her haircare event, Kenya took the opportunity to humiliate Marlo at her own party.

She arrived at the party with a marching band that chanted "Kenya Moore haircare." Customers were distracted, and Marlo stood in disbelief while Kenya twirled around the launch. Unhappy with Marlo's entry into the haircare business, Kenya knew she had to leave an impression on the former's potential customers. She called out Marlo's poor hair-styling skills, demeaning the quality of her wigs.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will not return on season 16 of the reality show.

