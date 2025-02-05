"The audacity" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon reacts to the season 16 trailer

Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of Porsha Williams, recently responded to the trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 released on January 31, 2025, expressing his frustration with his ex-wife and her family. In an Instagram post on January 31, Simon stated,

“I keep trying to avoid this ungrateful family like a plague but they keep coming back! My name is NOT Kordell Stewart; I fight back with FACTS! You can bet on it—the real fraudsters will be exposed. Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree after all. The audacity of this family is truly unbelievable.”

His reaction comes after a dramatic moment in the trailer that features Porsha sitting with her mother, Diane Williams, discussing allegations surrounding Simon’s past. In his post, Simon shared that he is prepared to defend himself and take action against what he perceives as false accusations from Porsha and her family.

He emphasized that the public should be aware of what he calls “the real fraudsters” in the situation. Simon’s comments highlight ongoing tensions between him and his estranged wife and her mother, with whom he plans to engage in a public dispute over their claims.

Simon Guobadia responds to Porsha Williams and her family following The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 trailer

The season 16 trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gives viewers a glimpse into the personal struggles that Porsha Williams is facing in her marriage. In one scene, Porsha and her mother discuss the accusations regarding Simon’s alleged criminal history. Diane Williams can be heard saying,

“The frauding, the scamming – it makes you think how much of it was real.”

This comment appears to have prompted Simon to take to Instagram, where he shared a screenshot of the trailer and voiced his anger at the implications.

In his post on January 31, 2025, Simon declared how he keeps trying to avoid The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars “ungrateful family like a plague.” He followed up by addressing the accusations directly, stating that he would “fight back with FACTS.”

Simon made it clear that he had no intention of allowing these claims to go unanswered.

Simon compares his situation to Kordell Stewart

Simon’s post also referenced The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s previous marriage to Kordell Stewart, comparing their divorces. Porsha had previously made allegations of physical abuse during her marriage to Kordell Stewart, which he denied.

Simon, in turn, pointed out on the same Instagram post that his name should not be associated with Stewart’s situation. He said,

“My name is NOT Kordell Stewart”

Simon defends himself against accusations made by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star or her family. He then warned them, writing,

"Call your lawyers and find the quickest exit from this catastrophic narratives you keep coming up with, it will continue to be costly to all parties concerned."

Simon Guobadia shares update on federal defamation lawsuit

On February 5, 2025, Simon Guobadia posted an update regarding the ongoing federal defamation lawsuit. He announced that a motion by the defendant to dismiss the case had been denied, which means the case will proceed to full litigation. Simon shared his gratitude for the court's decision, writing,

“I’m thankful that the Federal Court deemed it proper that I be given an opportunity to be heard, to have my day in court.”

He also used the post to highlight the importance of accountability in the digital age, explaining,

“I invite you to join in gaining knowledge and understanding that social media and the internet does not automatically grant you a forum to be reckless in what you say or do.”

Simon emphasized that the legal process is only beginning, and the case will involve “extensive litigation.” He concluded the post by encouraging followers to “stay tuned” for further developments.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 will premier on Bravo on Sunday, March 9 at 8 pm ET.

