"Not me": The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore responds to alleged appearance in season 16 trailer

Kenya Moore has responded to claims that she appears in the recently released The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) Season 16 trailer on January 31, 2025. After Bravo released a preview of the upcoming season, social media users speculated that Moore was featured in a brief scene. Addressing the speculation, Moore stated on January 30 via X/Twitter,

“Not me.”

Moore, who joined RHOA in 2012 and held a full-time position for six seasons, departed the show ahead of season 16. In June 2024, Us Weekly confirmed her exit, citing an indefinite suspension due to allegations that she shared explicit images of newcomer Brittany Eady and denied the rumors at the time.

Kenya Moore denies allegations related to her The Real Housewives of Atlanta exit

Following reports of her suspension from the series, Moore refuted the allegations that led to her departure. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stated via X/Twitter,

“Nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”

Moore emphasized that she had “always been vindicated” and suggested that misinformation had been spread. Moore revisited the rumors once more with an Instagram post in June 2024. She stated,

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean...So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also denied accusations that she was involved in distributing explicit content.

“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p[orn] is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon,” she wrote.

Moore reflects on controversy and media portrayal

In a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Moore discussed her perspective of the allegations and how she handled public scrutiny. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stated,

“I know I’m a tough cookie..I think for me, in the history of me in this whole TV world or reality TV world, I think that what I say always comes to light. The truth always comes to light, and I’m always right.”

Moore also acknowledged the challenges of facing negative press.

“No one wants to be in a situation where you’re painted in a way that you know isn’t the truth or is rooted in the truth,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star elaborated that individuals do not want to see negative statements about themselves, especially when they are unable to respond or share their perspectives. Moore expressed that she had developed the ability to concentrate on the positive elements of her life.

“I’ve learned in my age that I have survived much worse. It’s fun to be able to take anything negative and put it behind you and focus on only things that are positive,” she said.

Despite her departure from RHOA, Moore has not ruled out the possibility of returning to reality television. In the same Us Weekly interview, when asked whether she would consider rejoining the show or appearing on another reality series, she stated that she does not dismiss the idea entirely.

Moore also indicated that she remains open to various possibilities in her future. She explained that she does not make definitive statements about what she will or will not do, using the example of having another child as something she would not rule out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 premieres Sunday, March 9, at 8/7c on Bravo. Catch new episodes the following day, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

