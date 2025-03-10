“Let’s play stupid”— The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans react to Porsha and Simon’s divorce

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered on March 9. Episode 1 centered around Kellli and Porsha giving details of their divorces. It also saw the ladies gather for Shamea's birthday party at the end of the episode.

Porsha's divorce took the internet by storm when the news came out, and she addressed it in the first episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was filmed at her lawyer's office because her husband forbade her from filming at their residence, which was still in joint custody.

She told her lawyer that she needed the custody of her house because she had nowhere else to live. Her lawyer agreed and also told her that to get back the filming rights at her home, they would file something that states that Simon was taking away from something that was earning her money.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta took to X to react to Porsha's divorce.

"You can’t be with nobody 18 days after they announce a divorce then tell me you wasn’t with them prior. Or you just easy but either one don’t make you look good. But okay Porsha. Let’s play stupid girl," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @toyasdreamhouse)

"Thinking about Funky Dineva saying Porsha only got with Simon to and keep up with Shamea’s wealth and now I believe it," said another.

"Porsha seriously quit all her jobs, without knowing anything about that man’s finances…," added a third.

"Porsha is handling her divorce very well. Nothing inappropriate or disrespectful," wrote another.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta pointed out that Porsha rushed to marry Simon because she thought he had money.

"Porsha thought Simon’s bag was bigger than Dennis’s bag so she back-doored another woman to get what she thought was the dream. So sad. But this is definitely Karma," an X user wrote.

"Porsha… you got got. You were so busy trying to steal that lady man quick, fast & in a hurry, you didn’t make sure the money was really there," another user wrote.

"Love you Porsha, but you put yourself in this situation sis! I can’t wait until the divorce is finalized though. Get your life back girl," commented one.

"Porsha having a meeting with her divorce attorney the first episode >>> Already saving the show!" wrote one.

The details Porsha gave about her divorce on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, episode 1

Porsha arrived at the same lawyer's office that she went to in 2013 to get a divorce from her previous husband. She told him she had learnt from her previous mistakes, so she ensured she had the right pre-nup signed this time. She added that she needed to protect her child, so she filed before he did and came asking for foreclosure money from her.

Porsha revealed that she asked her husband to be open with her about his finances, and about why they had to stand in a second-class line at the airport. She said Simon never revealed anything to her, and then she found out from external sources that he had been battling to get a green card and had charges of fraud against him.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she filed for a divorce because she thought they had great communication, but they didn't. Porsha revealed that after she did so, he cut all communication with her. She teared up as she told her lawyer that she now had to become the person he thought she was.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

