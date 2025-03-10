The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 1 recap - Porsha files for divorce while Drew gets questioned about Dennis McKinley

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 1, Welcome Back Peaches, premiered on Bravo on March 9. The episode kicked off with a tour of Shamea Morton's $9 million mansion, Sterling Hall, that featured multiple elevators and successfully showcased her wealth and influence.

Elsewhere in the episode, Drew Sidora had a discussion with Kenya Moore about Drew's connection with Porsha Williams' ex-Dennis McKinley. Meanwhile, Porsha sat down with her attorney to discuss the logistics of her divorce with her husband, Simon Guobadia.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Porsha returns to the spotlight amid her tough divorce, but not everyone is welcoming; Drew navigates an awkward home life as a rumor about her and Porsha's ex spreads."

What happened on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 1?

Shamea Morton and Drew Sidora star in their new chapters

Shamea was ready to embrace the full-time position on the season as he took the center stage in The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 1.

Shamea acted as the connecting point between the returning and the new cast members. She hosted her birthday party at the end of the episode where the cast greeted each other, and some conversations created sparks for future season conflicts.

Meanwhile, Drew returned to the season for a fresh start after divorcing her husband, Ralph Pittman. She was now spending time with her fellow The Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast member Porsha Williams' ex, Dennis McKinley, thinking that he was helping her with her music career.

When Kenya Moore went over to Drew to discuss her connection to Dennis, Drew said that it was just for business. However, Kenya was a bit skeptical of the relationship as Dennis had suddenly entered the music industry and never produced a track for the mother of his child, Porsha.

The Waffle Queen, Kelli Ferrell, openly criticizes Porsha’s past

Kelli Ferrell, this season's newest housewife, is a successful entrepreneur who owns a thriving chicken and waffle restaurant and has branded herself to be the "Waffle Queen."

Besides knowing how to run a successful business, Kelli also knows what she needs to do to fit in to The Real Housewives Of Atlanta franchise.

During her lunch with Shamea and Brit, Kelli wasted no time and openly criticized Porsha’s past relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, reflecting speculation of her fellow cast members.

However, Shamea found herself in a tough spot as she didn't want to damage her relationship with Porsha.

Porsha navigates filing for divorce

Porsha entered this season while filing for divorce from her husband, Simon. Seeking a resolution, she met with her attorney after Simon refused to let her film in their shared home.

Besides the filming issue, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star shared that she learned that Simon had been lying to her about a lot of things. To protect her assets, she felt that she would need to enforce her prenup, by filing for divorce against him.

To take Porsha's mind off her divorce, Shamea took her to a strip club where they enjoyed their time drinking and having chicken wings. There she told her about Kelli's comments about her past relationship with Simon, and Porsha was ready for a confrontation.

At the end of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 1, the entire cast gathered for Shamea's birthday party. Each housewife took this as an opportunity to talk behind each other's back.

Some of the conversation included Porsha's divorce and Drew's relationship with Dennis McKinley.

However, before the cast could confront each other on these conversations, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episodes are released every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

