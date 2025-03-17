On the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, which was released on March 9, Drew Sidora revealed that Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams' ex-fiancé, was assisting her with her music career. In episode 2, Drew even clarified her relationship with Dennis after a heated exchange with Porsha at Shamea's birthday party, expressing that Dennis "has been like a brother to her."

According to the March 16 Bravo article, Porsha later reflected on the situation, stating that her issue was not with Drew working with Dennis, but rather with Drew's decision to film with him without her knowledge. Porsha believed that this was a matter of courtesy and respect among coworkers.

Porsha noted that if she were to film with Ralph, Drew's ex-husband, she would expect Drew to be informed.

"I just felt like it was something sneaky that was happening that I didn't like. Once I got past letting her know how I felt, I mean, it kind of is what it is, and her working with him is their personal business," expressed Porsha.

Porsha opens up about divorce from Simon and drama with Drew on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

While attending an exercise class with Angela Oakley on the March 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew explained why she was working with Dennis. Drew stated that she had been signed by several prominent figures, but her music had not reached the desired level.

Dennis offered to help, and Drew considered it a business opportunity. Drew added that if Porsha had expressed concerns, she would have evaluated the situation.

However, Drew emphasized that her goal was to support herself and her children, especially during her ongoing divorce from Ralph Pittman. In a confessional, Drew shared that Ralph had taken significant amounts of her money and was seeking alimony, business percentages, and child support.

Drew felt that she couldn't afford to deal with the drama surrounding Dennis and Porsha.

"This is not to hurt anybody, this is literally to keep me and my kids above water," said Dennis.

While Porsha has a five-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley with her ex-fiance, Dennis, she is currently going through the process of divorce from Simon Guobadia. In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha revealed that she discovered Simon had been dishonest with her about certain matters.

She recalled an incident where police surrounded their jet, and Simon claimed he had unknowingly been in a stolen car. Porsha also mentioned seeing headlines about Simon's alleged past wrongdoings, including a fake marriage, scamming, credit card fraud, and deportation. This news shocked her, and she began to question their relationship.

After filing for divorce in February 2024, Porsha noticed other women in their home via their living room camera. Porsha revealed that this behavior was the opposite of what she felt earlier with Simon. She had felt safe with him, especially after he showed empathy and understanding while she wrote her book, The Pursuit of Porsha.

"But feeling like I had a man who was honest to me is the very thing that slipped away at the end," stated Porsha.

Despite filing for divorce over a year ago, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha revealed on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Simon were still married. However, she noted that the divorce process was nearly complete and should be finalized soon.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

