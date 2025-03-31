"Are the PRODUCERS deaf or blind!?"— The Real Housewives of Atlanta react to Brit's shocking mention of a "pistol" after an argument with Kenya 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 aired episode 4 this week on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The segment saw Kenya Moore and Brit Eady's argument escalate during a dinner party after the latter read a note aloud, questioning Kenya's ability to speak kindly to her.

The argument escalated while several cast members pointed out that Brit was doing too much. As the group dispersed, Brit called her husband, asking where she was and ranted about Kenya. As Brit spoke to some of the other cast members, she said:

"I mean, I still got my pistol so."

Fans online reacted to the mention of a weapon online and criticized Brit and RHOA production. One person wrote on X:

"Are the PRODUCERS deaf or blind!? Brit literally said verbatim “I have my pistol!” Y’all LIED to us saying there was NO evidence of her saying that! Wth is wrong with y’all!!"

Netizens react to Brit's "pistol" comment (Image via X/@popcultureprnc)

"Wait, so she did say she has a pistol?!! Bravo shoulda dealt with Brit a long time ago bc she took it too far. How did she get to pistols after that interaction. It’s giving Goon…" a fan commented.

"Did Brit just say I still got my pistol?? So Kenya was clearly telling the truth that Brit threatened her with a gun. I’m so confused as to why the producers said that did not happen when the camera captured it," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 wondered why Brit wasn't fired after mentioning her gun:

"Brit THREATENED our Queen @KenyaMoore - why wasnt she FIRED?! She threatened Kenya TWICE with a pistol over being called *checks notes* a peasant?! #RHOA BIHHHHHHHH," a person wrote.

"Brit should have been fired from this show the second she threatened gun violence on another cast member. Production did not protect Kenya at all and did not take her demands seriously. I’m disgusted and disappointed," a fan commented.

"I don’t even have to see the next episode to know that Kenya has been vindicated. Brit can insinuate gun violence but whatever Kenya did was too far? Nah. This is just pure unfairness for a vet like Kenya," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 further said:

"At this point, I don’t even care what Kenya did in retaliation. Bravo is messed up for this. How are you keeping someone on the show threatening that level of violence? Brit is a complete liability & should’ve been dismissed on the spot! Bravo is playing a dangerous game," a person wrote.

"Brit really threatened physical violence to Kenya. And Kenya didn’t even give her any serious shade," a fan commented.

Brit and Kenya get into an argument during Angela's Black Excellence dinner during The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 4

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 4, Angela Oakley threw a dinner to celebrate Black Excellence, during which Kenya and Brit's argument escalated.

The cast members wrote down questions to ask each other anonymously and had each other pick out chits to read them out loud. Brit pulled out a chit that aimed a question at Kenya. The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast member asked if Kenya was capable of speaking to Brit kindly without an attitude.

Kenya said she could speak to everyone with an attitude and believed she had been. Brit noted they were specifically talking about her. Things got heated when Brit asked, "Why?" and reminded Kenya she had the floor. The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 star told Brit to have her "a moment," and the two argued.

Brit asked the RHOA star if she needed to step out and Kenya told her she was "the moment." Brit asked if Kenya needed her to re-read the question and the Bravo celebrity said she was not going to play childish games and said "peasants" couldn't "come for the Queen."

Brit started shouting as The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast dispersed while several cast members disagreed with her language and temperament in their confessionals. Brit called her husband while some of her friends offered support and asked her not to worry.

"I mean, I still got my pistol," Brit said.

After Brit's husband, Kenny came, she left the scene with some of her friends, including Kelli and once again mentioned a pistol in conversation. She said she was not worried because she had "whips" and "pistols."

Fans online reacted to the Brit mentioning weapons on camera and recalled Kenya Moore being fired from the show after she leaked intimate pictures of the newcomer. Related to the controversy, an insider close to Kenya Moore had told People magazine that her actions were a result of Brit threatening her by using the word "gun."

At the time, a source close to Bravo had told People Magazine that Kenya was never threatened with a weapon.

Tune in next week to watch a brand new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 on Bravo.

