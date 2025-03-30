“You did the blocking” – The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brit Eady confronts her sister in the latest sneak peek

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, episode 4 is set to air on Sunday, March 30, 2025. A new sneak peek from the upcoming episode features cast member Brit Eady in an emotional confrontation with her sister, discussing their strained relationship. During their conversation, Brit addresses her sister’s habit of blocking people when faced with conflict, saying,

Ad

“But, s**t, you did the blocking. That’s cutting off the communication.”

The discussion reveals tension between the sisters, with Brit’s sister expressing frustration about feeling left behind after Brit’s marriage. The clip also highlights Brit’s efforts to mend their relationship and reassure her sister that she still values their bond.

Brit Eady and her sister’s conversation in The Real Housewives of Atlanta sneak peek

Ad

Trending

The Real Housewives of Atlanta sneak peek shows Brit Eady and her sister having a deep conversation about their strained relationship. Brit starts by asking if her sister has spoken to their mother.

Her sister confirms she has but admits, “I probably blocked her.” Brit responds, urging her sister to stop cutting off communication with family members.

Her sister explains that blocking people is her defense mechanism when she feels overwhelmed. She accuses Brit of being her closest support system but claims things changed after Brit got engaged. She said,

Ad

“Before, when we have issues, we’ll still try to work that s**t out. But now it’s like, oh, we got an issue, good. ‘I’m gonna go spend time with my husband now.’”

Brit reminds her that she was the one who initiated the distance, responding,

“But, s**t, you did the blocking. That’s cutting off the communication.”

Ad

Ad

Her sister then expresses that she feels abandoned, saying, “I had to do something. Y’all left me.” Brit defends herself, stating that her marriage didn’t mean she left her family behind.

She acknowledges her sister’s feelings but also points out that her husband, Mike, is an important part of her life. This leads to another issue, as her sister questions why Mike is always present during their conversations.

Ad

“Why, when I got to have a conversation with you, Mike’s sitting right there?” Brit responds, “That’s my husband.”

The discussion turns emotional when her sister opens up about struggling with depression and anxiety. Brit consoles her and reassures her, saying, “I love you.” The scene ends with Brit urging her sister to communicate more openly and not let their relationship deteriorate.

Ad

Who is Brit Eady from The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Ad

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has added Brit Eady to the cast. She is a well-known businesswoman and entrepreneur from Georgia who works in the insurance sector.

Brit worked as a model and starred in movies, ads, and music videos before starting her own company. She is involved in the fashion sector and has started a clothes and shapewear line called Bare and Naked in addition to her insurance company.

Ad

Brit is married to Michael Cunningham, whom she often praises on social media. In 2024, she posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to him, saying,

“It has been the best ride of my life. Celebrating you is every day… The way you love me, I pray everyone gets to experience this type of unconditional love.”

She previously dated rapper Rick Ross before settling down with Michael. Outside of her work and personal life, Brit is also a dedicated dog mom. She has a small dog named Mimosa PreMadonna, of whom she often shares pictures on Instagram.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback