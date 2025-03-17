“What’s the problem”— The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans criticize Porsha for her remarks on Drew working with Dennis

Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was released on March 16. It centered around Porsha being mad at Drew after the latter was spotted with Dennis, someone Porsha dated in the past. This came after she announced her split with Simon, who she had been married to for 15 months.

In the episode, Porsha called out Drew for meeting up with Dennis, something the latter denied being fishy. She said Dennis was like a brother to her and was like a "saving grace" because he offered her a helping hand on the work front when she needed it the most.

Porsha called her "low-down, dirty individual" for asking Dennis to film with her. When Drew denied the accusation, Porsha stated that it was true because Dennis showed her texts of Drew asking him to film The Real Housewives of Atlanta with her.

Porsha saw this as a violation to her children and friends from the show because she had never filmed with the father of her kids either. Fans of the show criticized Porsha for those views on X, because they believed Drew didn't have wrong intentions of hanging out with Dennis.

"Drew and Dennis have a business deal just like Porsha and Simon had a business deal I don’t see what’s the problem," a fan said.

A fan reacts (Image via X/ @melaninrockz)

"I’m already over this… Drew is not dating Dennis, she wanted to film with him because she wanted scenes of them in the studio working on her album so she can promote it on the show," said another.

"Is Porsha worried Dennis may say some s**t she don't want people to know? Cause that's what I'm getting from it," added a third.

"Porsha is doing what Simon did to her. Simon controlled some filming for her so she is doing that to Dennis. She’s going through a lot but that’s no excuse for that behavior," wrote another.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta didn't understand why Porsha wouldn't want Drew to be filming with Dennis, especially when she had broken up with him.

"Porsha is a mean girl, why is it an issue for Drew to film with Dennis.. Porsha acts like she owns Dennis... she's wasn't worried about Dennis when she was messing with her fake African king Simon," an X user wrote.

"Drew was loyal to Ralph like a church mouse (probably still is) and you expect me to believe she’s messing with Dennis? Yeah, no. Drew isn’t that bold," another user wrote.

"Still trying to see what’s the big deal about drew and Dennis filming together everyone knows Drew is going through a divorce like porsha you tripping it’s not like Drew was your enemy someone help me understand," commented one.

"I’m all for Drew’s feet being held to the fire about seeing Dennis but it just feels stupid coming from Porsha after she went and married that woman’s husband. Pls Porsha," wrote one.

The conversation between Porsha and Drew on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, episode 2

After Porsha questioned Drew about a music-related assignment she was doing with Dennis on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the latter clarified that Dennis told her that he wanted her to record the song for him because it was for Porsha.

She further stated that when he was at the studio, he cried because he still loved Porsha, adding that she would never have a wrong relationship with the father of Porsha's child.

"You've done some low-down s**t to me," Porsha said.

She then broke the fourth wall with the producer's permission and stated that Drew had gone behind her back, asking Dennis if he wanted to film with her. She took to The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional to say that she didn't care if Drew was "sneaking around" with Dennis, all she cared about was her shaking her support systems, friends and family by going behind her back to make such a move.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

