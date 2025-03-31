"Angela is better than me"— The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans react to Porsha talking about cast member's husband, Charles 

In The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 4, the cast gathered for Angela Oakley's Bank Event. At the event, the cast anonymously asked each other questions about their lives by writing their queries on chits. Shamea picked up a chit that asked what Ashley did to thank her husband for buying her a Rolce Royce he bought her three weeks ago.

The fun conversation took a turn when Porsha Williams said she had heard something about Angela's husband but refused to share what she knew. In a confessional, the latter commented on Porsha's remark and said that she didn't even want to talk about her own relationship, and wondered why she would mention Charles.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 commented on Porsha's comment online and were divided in their opinion. One person wrote on X:

"Oh Angela is better than me. we weren’t going to move on until Porsha said what she heard about my husband."

"angela kinda clocked porsha, girl don’t wanna talk abt her marriage but got tea on hers? move around," a fan commented.

"Angela paying Porsha absolute dust when she tried to bring up Tee on Charles! Love it.... She understood the assignment: don’t let irrelevant folks ruffle your feathers," a tweet read.

Some The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans supported Porsha:

"Angela has been coming after @Porsha4real since the first episode but she gets mad when Porsha comes for her back," a person wrote.

"Porsha clocking Angela’s tea! Angela hasn’t been transparent about Charles allegedly stepping out of the marriage and that child that is not her’s," a fan commented.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 further said:

"Such a cop out for Porsha to say “I heard something about your husband” to Angela, then say “never mind, it’s not relevant," because clearly it was important enough for you to bring it up, so say it with your chest," a person wrote.

"Porsha basically made sure none of the cast ever questioned her about Simon, but she is being weird to literally everybody. If Porsha try to spill about Charles, i hope Angela responds accordingly," a fan commented.

"Porsha ain’t wanna say anything about Charles bc she holding that “tea” for mad day with Angela," a tweet read.

"I heard something about Charles"— Porsha makes a comment about Angela's husband Charles during The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 4

In The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 4, Shamea asked Angela what she did to thank her husband, Charles, for buying her a Rolls-Royce. As the cast joked, Porsha read out the next question, which was also aimed at Angela's husband. She asked what secret about Charles she wouldn't want the world to know.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 star said she was an "open book," and Porsha asked about her and Charles' intimacy. The jokes continued, and the cast member asked Angela if there was ever another person involved with Charles and her. She said no, and explained she didn't like bringing other people to her bedroom.

Porsha said she heard Angela's husband was "spicy," while the RHOA star noted he could be.

"Now, I heard something about Charles," Porsha added.

Angela asked The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast member what she heard, but the cast member refused to reveal what she knew. Porsha's remark didn't sit well with Angela, who criticized her co-star in a confessional.

Angela urged Porsha not to speak about her marriage when she didn't want to address her issues and problems with her husband, Simon. She wondered why the reality star would mention Charles and told her to keep his name out of her mouth.

Fans reacted to Porsha's comment online and were divided by it.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 can be streamed on Peacock.

