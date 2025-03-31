"They did you wrong"— The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans react to Kenya's X post about being “threatened with whips and pistols” by Brit 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 saw Kenya Moore and Brit Eady's feud escalate when the latter mentioned having a "pistol" right after an argument with the RHOA cast member during Angela Oakley's dinner party.

Kenya Moore took to the social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) in light of Brit's shocking remark and addressed the aftermath of the feud that resulted in her removal from the Bravo show. Kenya claimed she was "threatened" with whips and pistols and noted that while she was strong, she wasn't "bulletproof."

For the unversed, in light of the feud that is yet to be played out, Kenya was removed from the show after allegedly leaking intimate pictures of Brit. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 commented on Kenya's X post and were divided by it in light of her actions that followed in the 2024 incident. One person wrote on X:

"They did you wrong Kenya. I'm so sorry."

"you’ll be back next season mother. I can’t believe she held onto that bone, said you patted her instead of hugging her. why the obsession for validation?" a fan commented.

"Kenya WE ALL HAVE YOUR BACK. Fan or not. BRIT WAS WRONG AND SHOULDVE BEEN REPRIMANDED INSTEAD. shame on bravo. shame on truly. They've failed you," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 criticized Kenya:

"Ok & when she brought flowers & an apology & got turned around, why did you still do the revenge p**n thing??? Like do you not see how that’s illegal & you should’ve been fired? You’re too old to not understand your involvement in this," a person wrote.

"Literally she got fired bcs she chose to be malicious. It was not needed after that had JUST happened. Plus, if you’re scared somebody will ki*l you behind some words, why tf would you continue to provoke them this way????" a fan commented.

"Can you walk us through your thought process? You felt physically threatened by someone, yet you decided that exposing her n***s—essentially giving her even more reason to harm you—was the right response?" a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 further said:

"Girl you’re a whole Karen, you throw rocks & hide your hands. The first episode you were throwing shade to someone you just met, you constantly antagonize people, you’re the same person that followed Porscha out of a restaurant after she made of clear to leave her alone!!" a person wrote.

"I am truly sorry about this . I’ve had differences with u as a fan in the past but never ever would i think we’d be hearing gun violence accross the screen when I’m trying to watch my fabulous show this is disgusting … and no confessional to follow all this up is even more disgusting," a fan commented.

"Threatened with whips and pistols"— Kenya Moore chimes in on feud with Brit Eady online in light of her comments during The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 4

Kenya Moore took to the social media platform, X, on Sunday, March 30, 2025, after the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode aired to discuss comments made against her by Brit Eady.

In a series of posts, she opened up about Brit's behavior towards her. She reposted a fan's post taking about The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast member being obsessed with her and wrote "obsession is an understatement." She further reported another fan's response and said that she prayed the world would see what "provoked" her to take the actions she did.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 star also said she was not "bulletproof" and noted it was "painful" to see her storyline being told by someone else. However, she showed appreciation towards her co-stars Kelli and Angela for their support.

While a fan said they didn't have context of what transpired between her and Brit for the latter to make a comment of having her "pistol" during season 16 episode 4, Kenya wrote that there was "no context missing" and that there was no other interaction before the comment that was featured during Sunday's segment.

In another post, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast member wrote:

"Being the longest standing RHOA member threatened with whips and pistols by a newcomer 3 weeks into filming. Seeing this obsession play out is scary."

Kenya added that she wanted "protection and assurances" that Brit's threats against her would be taken seriously and once again noted that while she was "strong," she was not "bulletproof."

Fans reacted to Kenya's social media statements online, and while some defended her, others criticized the RHOA star.

Tune in on Sunday, April 6, 2025, to watch what happens next on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 on Bravo.

