Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 4 recap: Kenya and Brit clash at dinner while Drew's Dennis problem takes a turn

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired March 30, 2025, highlights ongoing tensions among the group. Kenya and Brit engage in a dispute during a dinner event, while Drew's involvement with Dennis raises concerns. Meanwhile, personal and professional matters continue to shape the dynamics among the women.

Conversations about career decisions, relationship conflicts, and unresolved disagreements remain central to the episode. Porsha discusses the potential impact of Drew’s association with Dennis on her business ventures. Shamea focuses on her music career while addressing past issues with Angela.

Kelli brings up Drew’s actions at a previous Balmain event, questioning her communication with a sales associate. Additionally, Angela organizes the dinner where multiple confrontations take place, setting the stage for further discussions within the Real Housewives of Atlanta group.

Episode 4 overview of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16

Kenya and Brit’s conflict at dinner

Angela organizes a dinner for the group, with a designated all-black dress code. Kenya arrives wearing a different color, which is noted by some attendees.

During the dinner, an activity is introduced where participants submit anonymous questions and statements for discussion. Kenya receives remarks questioning her level of interest in relationships involving married individuals, as well as a comment suggesting she adjust her tone when addressing Brit.

Kenya does not respond to Brit’s concerns, and Brit continues to address the matter, resulting in further discussion. During the discussion, Brit states that she is carrying a firearm, which shifts the tone of the gathering.

Drew's involvement with Dennis and divorce tensions

Drew's interactions with Dennis remain a topic of discussion. Porsha and other members of the group discuss whether Drew’s association with Dennis could impact her professional endeavors, including her role as a brand ambassador. Additionally, she continues working with Dennis in the music industry, leading to further speculation about their connection.

Meanwhile, Drew's divorce proceedings with Ralph remain unresolved. Despite their separation, they continue to share a living space. Ralph, in a confessional, expresses dissatisfaction with the process, calling it complicated. Their interactions reflect the challenges of navigating a public separation while maintaining family responsibilities.

Other developments in the Real Housewives of Atlanta episode

Shamea discusses her music career and past collaborations with industry figures. She expresses a focus on her artistic goals and acknowledges prior conflicts within the group. Porsha shares plans for expanding her business ventures. Questions arise regarding whether her association with Drew's situation could influence her brand partnerships.

Kenya meets with Kelli at her hair salon, where they discuss past experiences that have shaped their perspectives. The conversation provides insight into their personal histories and how those experiences impact their interactions within the group.

Shamea presents an olive branch to Angela at the dinner, and Angela acknowledges it. Meanwhile, Kelli raised concerns about Drew’s actions at a previous event, specifically regarding extra guests and communication with a Balmain sales associate.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode concludes with unresolved conflicts, particularly between Kenya and Brit, and ongoing discussions about Drew's professional relationships.

The preview for the next episode includes developments such as Angela learning new information about her daughter, Brit reflecting on the dinner confrontation, and Kenya's salon opening becoming a focal point for the group.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock.

