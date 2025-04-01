⁠What happened between The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Brit Eady? Feud explained

In Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, episode 4, during Angela's dinner gathering, Brit Eady made statements about firearms that sparked production concerns. In the March 30, 2025, episode, when criticized by Kenya Moore, Eady allegedly said she had "guns for b*tches like" Moore, though she later denied making it.

As per Urban Belle, audio recordings captured Eady making multiple references to possessing a pistol if Moore "wanted to test her." These comments prompted Moore to contact production staff, requesting security measures. Other Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast members present at the dinner confirmed hearing these remarks but expressed confusion about Eady's strong reactions, according to the reports of Reality Tea, dated March 31, 2025.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore suspended after spa opening drama

The documented friction between Moore and Eady started during the initial season 16 filming sessions. As per Urban Belle, Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast member Kelli Ferrell revealed during a spa visit scene that she saw a different side of Moore than what Eady described. Ferrell shared footage of warm interactions with Moore while discussing her own business ventures and personal experiences.

During Angela's dinner gathering, cameras captured a heated exchange when Eady brought up questions about respectful communication. Moore responded by making statements about status differences between them. The situation intensified when Eady mentioned having weapons if needed. Other cast members expressed confusion about Eady's strong reactions to Moore during their filmed interviews.

Production sources confirmed that Moore requested security measures after Eady's statements about firearms, per Reality Tea. On March 31, 2025, Moore took to X, stating that as the longest-standing RHOA member, she required protection after receiving threats early in filming.

As per reports of Reality Tea, dated February 25, 2025, June 6 event's audio leaks revealed specific details of Moore's presentation. Moore told attendees about finding an Instagram account containing Eady's business emails. She mentioned exact figures, stating Eady "charges $1400 for an appointment." Moore made additional claims referencing Eady's social media activity, mentioning specific platform names and content types.

Footage showed Eady confronting Moore immediately after the photo display. Cast members present at the event began sharing real-time updates through their social media accounts.

On The Tamron Hall Show (Nov. 15, 2024), RHOA star Moore admitted her spa incident was "distasteful" and that she went too far, though she cited prior research on Eady’s comments. Despite her filming suspension, she remains on Bravo’s payroll, as per Reality TV. Moore posted on her social platforms that she and her daughter would "continue to thrive in a non-toxic environment where we feel appreciated and protected."

Andy Cohen publicly supported Moore's decision to take accountability for her actions. The remaining season 16 episodes will show the complete hair spa incident when they air. Eady responded to Moore's interview through social media, posting that "the best part of being authentic means there is no image to maintain. We are all a villain in someone's story."

Moore and Brit's Background

As per Bravo, Brit Eady joined Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 as a Georgia native with an established insurance agency and fashion brand. Her previous career included modeling and acting in music videos before transitioning to entrepreneurship. She runs Agency Jumpstart to help others enter the insurance industry and launched a shapewear line called Bare and Naked.

Kenya Moore, a former Miss USA winner, had appeared in various television shows and films before joining Real Housewives of Atlanta. Both women brought significant business experience to the show, with Moore's hair care line marking her latest venture after years in the entertainment and beauty industries.

Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 is airing on the Bravo TV network.

