"I'm not bulletproof" — Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore makes her feelings clear on Brit’s pistol remark during their feud

Kenya Moore has addressed the ongoing conflict with Brit on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, making it clear that she does not take threats lightly. In a statement shared on X on March 31, 2025, she emphasized,

Ad

"I may be strong but I’m not bulletproof."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Her remarks were in response to Brit’s repeated references to having a pistol during their heated argument at Angela’s dinner in the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, episode 4, which aired March 30, 2025. The altercation has raised concerns among both the cast and viewers regarding the intensity of the feud and its potential consequences.

Kenya Moore speaks out on Brit’s pistol comments in Real Housewives of Atlanta clash

Ad

Kenya and Brit’s feud escalates at Angela’s dinner

During the dinner, the cast participated in a game that involved answering prewritten questions. One of the questions directed at Kenya asked whether she would speak respectfully to Brit. Brit denied writing the question, but Kenya Moore viewed the moment as an attempt to provoke her. The exchange quickly escalated, with Kenya dismissing Brit’s involvement in the group and Brit reacting strongly.

Ad

As the argument continued, Brit repeatedly made references to having a pistol if Kenya wanted to "test" her. This remark led Kenya to express concerns about her safety. She later told Porsha that Brit’s behavior was a problem and that producers needed to address the situation. The dinner ended with the rest of the cast taking note of the growing conflict on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kenya addresses the situation on social media

Ad

Ad

Following the Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Kenya posted a series of tweets on March 31, 2025, sharing her thoughts on the conflict. In one tweet, she stated,

"Being the longest standing RHOA member threatened with whips and pistols by a newcomer three weeks into filming. Seeing this obsession play out is scary."

She also emphasized that she sought protection and assurances that the threats would be taken seriously. Kenya also addressed her frustration with how the situation was being portrayed.

Ad

"It’s so painful to see my storyline being told by someone else," she wrote in another tweet.

However, she acknowledged the support she received from Kelli, another cast member, stating,

"I really appreciate Kelli being so kind and supportive to me."

These statements indicate that Kenya views the conflict as more than just a typical Real Housewives of Atlanta dispute, as she has expressed concerns about both safety and the narrative being presented.

Ad

The impact of Kenya and Brit’s feud on the cast

The argument between Kenya and Brit has created a divide within the group. Earlier in the episode, Kenya had spent time with Kelli at her new hair salon, where they discussed their struggles. Kelli appeared to support Kenya, and her actions during the episode suggest that she does not share Brit’s negative view of her.

Ad

Porsha also reacted to the argument at the dinner, questioning why Kenya seemed to trigger such a strong response from Brit. The growing tension has raised concerns among the cast about whether the situation will continue to escalate.

In another post she wrote that same day on X, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star noted,

"I may be a lot of things, but I’m not bulletproof. Praying the world will see what provoked me to take the actions I took."

Ad

She underscored that there was more to the story than what was shown and that she hoped viewers would understand her perspective as events unfolded.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo, with streaming available the following day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback