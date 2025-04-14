The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 6 recap: Porsha tears up while Shamea reveals an unaired conversation

The Real Housewives of Atlanta released its latest episode of season 16 on April 13, 2025. The American reality TV show premiered on Bravo on October 7, 2008. It focuses on the personal and professional lives of influential women residing in Atlanta, Georgia.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 includes the likes of Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Kelli Ferrell, Brit Eady, Angela Oakley, and Shamea Morton. Former housewives Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore make guest appearances throughout the season.

In the latest episode, Porsha gets emotional when talking about her six-year-old daughter, Pilar, and husband, Simon. Drew and Ralph get into a disagreement regarding their finances. Shamea reveals her hurt feelings regarding Porsha not paying attention to her song. She later opens up about an unaired conversation with Porsha to a producer.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 6?

Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta kicked off with Porsha sharing her thoughts with friends during a group lunch. She revealed that she wanted to live in a future where she and her husband, Simon, could have a friendly relationship after their divorce for the sake of their family. However, when Angela asked if she would consider working things out with Simon, Porsha said no.

The topic turned to her daughter Pilar, who had been asking about Simon's absence. Porsha recalled having to explain to Pilar that Simon was away for work and wouldn't be back for some time. She promised her daughter that she would check in with Simon for an update. Porsha became emotional as she saw that Simon had read her message, but didn't reply.

"His read receipts are on, and he literally read it and never responded. And I was just like, 'Wow.' Like, we're talking about the kids," stated Porsha.

Porsha mentioned that this became a turning point for her as she was attracted to Simon because she felt safe with him. But she claimed that the image Simon presented was false. Later on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha discussed her frozen embryo with Shamea, stating that she needed to move past the current situation before deciding what to do next.

Meanwhile, Drew was seen preparing to vacate her family home for a few days. She expressed that the situation was "very emotional" for her and the hardest part about her divorce from Ralph.

"Every first, third, and fifth weekend, I have to leave my house, and Ralph, he gets to come upstairs, basically, to have his parenting time with the kids," said Drew.

Ralph and Drew disagreed about who should pay for pest control after their separation. Drew claimed she had been covering the cost, but her lawyer said it was Ralph's responsibility. Ralph disagreed and pointed out that he paid most of the bills and didn't think it was fair for Drew to expect him to cover the exterminator's bills as well.

Shamea Morton and Porsha Williams disagreed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Previously, at a dinner party, Shamea shared her new song, but Porsha talked over it. This hurt Shamea because she thought Porsha wasn't supporting her. In an unaired incident, Shamea revealed that Porsha later apologized, saying she didn't realize Shamea was sharing her song.

Shamea ultimately decided to let it go, but still felt a bit hurt. Later, when Shamea and Porsha spent time together playing miniature golf, Shamea chose not to bring up the issue again. She called herself a "people pleaser" as she prioritized Porsha's feelings, considering Porsha was going through a tough time.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

