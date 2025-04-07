Who plays the "dad" in Schitt's Creek? Meme spills the beans about her "two baby lambs" on the Dumb Blonde podcast

Meme Shahan recently referred to the character Johnny Rose, the "dad" from Schitt's Creek, portrayed by Eugene Levy, as she spoke about the eyebrows of one of her lambs in the latest episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, which aired on April 7, 2025. Meme opened up on her husband Jason's opinion about the eyebrows, as she said:

Ad

“Jason said it looks like the dad from Schitt's Creek. Like from American pie. Yeah, it’s like because he’s got the big dark eyebrows.”

The new episode, which also included Bunny Xo and Hailee Clark, featured the former speaking to Meme about her new "family members." Meme then talked about her lambs, describing them as the “most precious babies,” and adding that she spent most of her time with them.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Meme continued describing the appearance of the lambs by saying that both of them have beards. She also disclosed the names of the lambs as Ricky Bobby and Cal, adding that the eyebrows of Ricky are “filled in.”

Meme said that Ricky Bobby’s eyes are not so big, because of which one has to “shove the wool apart” so that he can see everything. She continued expressing her love for the lambs by saying:

Ad

“It’s so freaking cute, you guys. And they like, we have to bottle feed them right now. One’s only three weeks old and one’s three months old, so they’re still both bottle fed. And then they just yell at you.”

Johnny Rose in Schitt's Creek: Character and other details explained

The lead cast members of the show (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Johnny Rose is one of the lead characters in the CBC sitcom and is the head of the Rose family. He is known for operating the town motel and had previously served as the CEO of a video rental chain called Rose Video. A lot of details about the character’s early life remains unknown.

Ad

While running the video rental company, Johnny met his wife, Moira, and the duo tied the knot in 1982. However, Johnny discontinued his position as the CEO of the chain when he found out that his business manager, Eli, had been stealing the profits accumulated by the company for a long time.

The government eventually decided to repossess Johnny’s assets, save the town of Schitt's Creek, since the taxes were not paid on time. Although Johnny is not very close to his children, David and Alexis, he continues to support his wife on different occasions.

Ad

Ad

The character is not so patient and becomes overprotective when it comes to his children. Although Johnny’s behavior changes with time, his relationships with the rest of the people in Schitt's Creek are similar to his bonding with his children.

Johnny can be spotted giving the best advice to anyone in the show. However, he faces trouble in terms of technology, including internet use and social media to help in the growth of any business. In addition, he is the author of the book including Fast Forward to Success: Business the Johnny Rose Way.

Schitt's Creek premiered back in 2015 and aired for five more seasons until it concluded in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More