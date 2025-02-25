What did Sarah C Roberts say about Elon Musk on TikTok? Viral video sparks backlash amid tax evasion admission

On February 24, a popular social media page Libs of TikTok took to X to share Sarah C Roberts’ TikTok video where she admitted to not paying taxes and also threatened the life of Elon Musk. Since the video garnered immense traction, including Musk’s, a Washington D.C. attorney seemingly vowed to take action against the TikToker.

In Sarah C Roberts’ video, the TikTok user threatened to take the life of Elon Musk by calling for his assassination. While making the hand gesture of slashing a throat, the Roberts user said:

“I promised myself I would avoid the news, but obviously, I haven’t. Elon Musk, we need to X him. And by X, I mean formally known as assassination.”

Roberts added that there was no way the Federal Bureau of Investigation could find her as she had not paid her taxes in eight years. She also claimed that law enforcement does not have enough resources to investigate her.

She ended her video by saying:

“Let’s assassinate some motherf**kers!”

Netizens could not believe that the video-sharing platform user threatened the billionaire businessman on social media. Reacting to the same, some tweets read:

“People out here actively committing and confessing to crimes, recording it, and still deciding to upload it to the internet. When did we as a people lose that skill of understanding likely consequences of our actions?," a user tweeted.

“It’s still amazing she posted that online,” another platform user said in disbelief.

“I love how people just tell on themselves on TikTok lol – truly entertaining,” another internet user said.

The video of the TikToker comes after President Donald Trump experienced two attempted assassinations. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Shouldn’t she be arrested and put in prison? Tax evasion is one thing. Calling for assassination?,” another internet user said.

“Not a good move at all for her,” an X user said.

Elon Musk plays a crucial role in the U.S. Government currently. The South African-born was appointed by Trump to find ways to reduce federal spending. He is also a key advisor to the government’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Self snitching gone bad,” an X user said.

“Why do people get on TikTok and just self-snitch? I don't understand this need to out yourself,” another platform user said.

What did Elon Musk tell Sarah C Roberts on X? Details revealed as the latter shares death threats on TikTok

After Libs of TikTok posted Roberts’ video on their X account, Elon Musk tagged D.C. attorney Ed Martin in hopes of having legal action taken against Roberts. He said on X:

“Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud @EagleEdMartin.”

In response to Musk, Martin said on the social networking site:

“Duly noted. Thx for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, Ma’am [Sarah C Roberts]”

Sarah C Roberts’ Instagram account, which is under the username of ‘sarahcroberts’, had amassed over 1,200 followers at the time of writing this article. While sharing her pronouns “she/her/hers,” her Instagram Bio read- “I bring value. I bless lives.” She had also shared a Google document link which included other links to places where people could donate.

It remains unclear whether legal action was taken against Roberts at the time of writing this article.

