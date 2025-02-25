"Elon are you on feet finder?" - Hilarious memes erupt as netizens react to AI Trump video reportedly playing on HUD TV screens

On February 24, an AI-generated video of President Donald Trump kissing the feet of tech mogul Elon Musk seemingly played on loop on the TV screens at the federal headquarters of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The clip, which has now circulated across social networking sites, showed Musk seated on a sofa with two left feet while Trump appeared to suck on the toes repeatedly. The words “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING” were also displayed on the screen. According to Forbes, the video was a criticism of Elon’s “government authority builds.”

However, ever since the video surfaced online, people have had hilarious, meme-worthy reactions. For instance, X user @DavidC547191308 commented on Vox journalist Rachel Cohen’s post sharing the video allegedly played in the HUD cafeteria on Monday.

Cohen’s post was captioned, “This video of Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet is playing in the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development cafeteria this morning (per source @HUDgov).” Meanwhile, @DavidC547191308 joked by writing:

“Elon are you on feet finder?”

Many netizens joined the conversation and shared similar wild reactions on the platform.

“Plot twist, this is actually what happens behind the cameras,” a person wrote.

“That's just their Friday night k*nk party,” one person wrote.

“President Musk must have been giggling when he saw this,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in:

“We have officially reached the season finale of Earth,” a netizen wrote.

“I have so many questions and zero desire to know the answers,” another netizen wrote.

“Lmaoo literally that’s what has been happening,” a user wrote.

“Perfect way to give access to ‘DOGE TEAM’ for ‘HACKING CONCERNS’ if they did it intentionally it will backfire for them hahaha,” wrote another.

Neither Musk nor Trump has responded to the video yet.

More about the viral video featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump

According to Wired, as per an anonymous official, HUD workers had to manually turn off each screen at their headquarters to stop the video from playing on Monday. Meanwhile, HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett told Forbes the now-viral clip was “another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources” and that “appropriate action” would be taken.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner’s press office also issued a statement to Forbes.

“The monitors at HUD were showcasing the wins of the Trump administration, including action to lower the cost and expand the supply of affordable housing. We expect the media to cover these historic achievements with the same level of detail and immediacy as other frivolous stories,” the statement read.

The identities of those responsible for the computer-generated video have not been revealed. According to The Washington Post, around 4,000 HUD employees are anticipated to lose their jobs due to Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative aimed at curbing federal spending and workforce.

On February 19, Donald Trump notably shared a post on his Truth Social platform regarding his new congestion pricing policy for New York City.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” Trump wrote.

Back then, social media users and lawmakers debated whether the President referred to himself as a “King” or to the city of New York.

