"He really likes his power plays" - Netizens reacts as Donald Trump hangs his framed mugshot outside the Oval Office

Donald Trump's mug shot is displayed next to well-known portraits of the country's most significant presidents in the White House. During the president's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, a picture of the Oval Office shows a New York Post edition with Trump's mug shot on the cover hanging just outside the door.

Additionally, Trump, who defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, started selling mugs, T-shirts, koozies, and other items using the mug along with slogans like "Never Surrender!" and "Not Guilty!" to promote his latest campaign goods.

Meanwhile, once the photo went viral, it was uploaded on X by @PopBase on February 14. It then garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. Many people criticised him for that, while others took it as a joke. One even said that he really likes his power.

“He really likes his power plays,” wrote one user, sarcastically.

Others also said similar things as one said that he is too old to be acting like this, while another one said that it's “disgusting.”

“He’s too old to be acting so corny,” another X user said.

“The man turned a federal indictment into merch—nothing surprises me anymore,” one noted sarcastically.

“This is a disgusting display of white privilege,” commented another one.

Meanwhile, many netizens supported him and agreed with him as one claimed that it was a bold move while another one agreed that it was funny.

"Imagine being so narcissistic that you display your own mugshot as a badge of honor," wrote one.

“That’s definitely a bold move! Nothing says "I'm here" like framing your own mugshot in the West Wing,” another one noted.

“Good one,” one said, with a laughing emoji.

The White House hallway now features a picture of Donald Trump's mugshot

Trump was charged with multiple felenonies (Image via Getty Images)

Donald Trump, the 47th president, included a reference to his Atlanta jail photo in the Oval Office. The photo was taken after he was charged with felony in August 2023 pertaining to the 2020 presidential election.

The criminal arrest photo, which was set in an elaborate gold frame, was among the paintings of the Founding Fathers, including George Washington, the first president, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

In the photo, Trump is shown smirking at the camera against a dark backdrop while wearing a suit, white shirt, and red tie. On Friday, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shared a video of the frame up close, revealing that it is the front page of the August 25, 2023, New York Post.

Scavino shared a video of the framed mug photo and the hallway vista of the Oval Office on social media platform X and sarcastically wrote:

“Welcome to the beautiful Oval Office.”

After being indicted for allegedly attempting to change Georgia's 2020 presidential election results, the 47th president made history in 2023 by being the first current or former U.S. president to have his mug shot taken.

The time when he was charged, Trump was processed alongside 18 of his political associates at the Fulton County jail. As per Washington Post’s April 9 report, During Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, MAGA supporters embraced the low-resolution mug image as a testament to his unstoppable might.

In addition to his Georgia case, Trump faced charges in three other investigations, including federal cases on national security document retention and the January 6 Capitol attack.

In May 2024, he was convicted of 34 felonies in New York for falsifying records. However, in January 2025, just ten days before his second inauguration, he received an unconditional discharge, avoiding punishment as president-elect.

This made him the first American president to be found guilty of a felony. The Department of Justice’s principle of not prosecuting a sitting president led to the charges being dismissed because two of his cases were federal in nature.

