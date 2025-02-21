How many children does Grimes share with Elon Musk? Singer urges X owner to stop ignoring one of their kids' medical crisis

Genesis singer and Elon Musk’s ex, Grimes, recently made an “urgent” plea to Musk regarding one of their children. On Thursday, February 20, she took to X to urge Musk to answer her emails, texts, and phone calls regarding an alleged "medical crisis" that one of their three children is currently experiencing.

In her since-deleted post, Grimes stated that Elon Musk has ghosted her. In Irish Star's February 20 report, she reportedly stated that their child, Techno Mechanicus, will allegedly face severe long-term consequences if nothing is done about his medical issues.

She further stated:

"I need him to f*cking respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that's where we are at."

Grimes and Elon Musk have three kids together. After being linked for the first time in 2018, the singer and Tesla inventor welcomed their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020.

They then went on to welcome two other children in secret: daughter Exa Dark Siderael via surrogacy in December 2021 and son Techno Mechanicus in June 2022.

Elon Musk's is reportedly not responding to Grimes' calls or texts

Elon Musk is an ardent Trump supporter (Image via Getty Images)

Grimes posted a picture of herself on Instagram in January 2020, announcing that she was expecting their first child. Then, on May 4, 2020, Grimes gave birth to a son, whom they named X Æ A-12.

Elon Musk and Grimes then secretly welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in December 2021. Then in April 2022, Grimes opened up about her in a Vanity Fair cover article and revealed her name to be Exa Dark Siderael.

Finally, Musk and Grimes again secretly welcomed a third child in June 2022, which was made public in September 2023. The son was named Techno Mechanicus aka Tau.

After three children, Grimes is now committed to co-parenting with Musk. In an August 8, 2023, interview with Wired, she told the outlet:

"I really care about having a very good relationship with my kids. I think I understand how to be a good parent to them. Both enforcing discipline and being their friend. Who knows, maybe they’ll resent me and reject family culture, but I feel like they will not."

Meanwhile, according to the post Grimes uploaded on X, Tau is allegedly ill, but Elon Musk is not paying attention to this. As per NY Post's report from the same day, she further stated in the now-deleted post:

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis.. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.”

The Canadian singer then added:

“If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon…”

Then, when a commenter responded in the post that she probably shouldn't have gone public with this, Grimes emphasized the seriousness of her predicament, stating that their child would "suffer lifelong impairment."

“I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts, calls or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap…”

Grimes further revealed that she thought she might have been "shadow banned," possibly silencing her through algorithmic suppression, when her initial messages were quickly removed.

This incident comes within days of a MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair claiming that she has allegedly given birth to Elon Musk's 13th kid in an exclusive interview with the New York Post on February 15, 2025.

She further claimed that, for safety reasons, Musk reportedly wanted the child to remain a secret "forever."

Meanwhile, the Post has reached out to Elon Musk but they haven’t heard anything from him as of yet.

