Ashley St. Clair files for sole custody of her alleged child with Elon Musk in new lawsuit as new texts between the two come to light

Columnist Ashley St. Clair has filed for sole legal custody of the child she allegedly shares with billionaire Elon Musk, along with a paternity petition. The 26-year-old author included several alleged chats between her and the Tesla CEO in her lawsuit, filed on February 21, 2025, at the Manhattan Supreme Court.

On the date of the legal filing, St. Clair's representative, Brian Glikich told PEOPLE:

"Ashley St. Clair has filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child. She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves.”

According to the lawsuit, Elon Musk has seen their son, whom she referred to as R.S.C., only thrice since his birth in September 2024. Apart from filing for a paternity test, the author also shared multiple alleged texts with Musk in her lawsuit. Ashley St. Clair further alleged in her filing that she and Musk began their "romantic relationship" around May 2023 and she got pregnant in January 2024.

In some of the alleged texts included in the lawsuit, Elon Musk told St. Clair they still have a "legion of kids to make" and he wants to "knock her up again." The screenshots of the same were included in the legal document, obtained by PEOPLE.

Ashley St. Clair included alleged chats with Elon Musk in her lawsuit filing

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennsylvania Voters in Lancaster - Source: Getty

In her lawsuit dated February 21, Ashley St. Clair included screenshots of one of her alleged conversations with Elon Musk "on and about" November 24, 2024. The images show Musk allegedly replying "Hi cutie" to one of St. Clair's selfies. St. Clair is seen responding "see you soon" before Musk allegedly wrote:

"I want to knock you up again."

According to her custody petition, Elon Musk last visited Ashley St. Clair's son, R.S.C., on November 30 - four days after the aforementioned texts were exchanged. It was also the last time the SpaceX CEO allegedly visited his son, per the petition. The document claimed that their meeting lasted 30 minutes and was their third one after the ones on September 21 and 22, respectively.

Ashley St. Clair further alleged that Musk "has had no involvement in his (R.S.C.'s) care and upbringing" and was also not present when the child was born in September 2024.

The latest alleged textual exchange St. Clair included in her legal filing took place "on and about" February 2, 2025. The alleged screenshot featured the author writing to Musk about their son. It said:

"Hi. I feel like a lot broke down when Jared got involved. He said a lot of pretty horrible things to me that he attributed to you and I feel as though there was never a rift in our relationship before that."

"If you are in New York or if you'd like me to come to DC I really would appreciate being able to speak to you in person. I care about you deeply and feel as though third parties have put a major rift in our relationship that I truly wish was better for the sake of our son."

In response to St. Clair's aforementioned text, Elon Musk allegedly said "ok" before the author responded with a GIF. After this exchange, the X owner wrote:

"Well, we do have a legion of kids to make."

Meanwhile, Karen B. Rosenthal, the attorney for St. Clair wrote in her affirmation document:

"This firm has been dealing with Respondent’s lawyer and representative, Alyssa Rower from Rower, LLC, in an attempt to resolve this matter privately. The law firm has offices in Manhattan and Westchester, New York. However, his representatives have been nonresponsive in the past to resolve the outstanding issues and Respondent has indicated that he no longer wishes to resolve issues of custody and support amicably."

In her legal petition, Ashley St. Clair has asked the court to "issue a summons, warrant or order" which would enable the "Respondent" aka Musk, "to show cause why the Court should not enter a declaration of paternity, an order of support and such other and further relief as may be appropriate under the circumstances."

Elon Musk is the father of 12 children, apart from Ashley St. Clair's alleged child with him. Musk shares them with 3 different women, including his first wife Justine Wilson, singer Grimes, and Shivon Zillis.

