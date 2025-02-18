Ashley St. Clair reportedly felt “jilted and terrified” after Elon Musk refused to help her when news of their infant son leaked, friend says

A 26-year-old influencer Ashley St. Clair reportedly wanted help from Elon Musk, with whom she allegedly had a child. Recently, her friend Emma-Jo Morris, who once was a deputy politics editor at The Post, claimed that Musk ignored her when she asked for help after reporters began snooping around the baby. Emma said:

"Ashley got wind that a tabloid was kicking the tires on her, and she reached out to Elon immediately. He basically cut bait, and so the message was understood that she was on her own. At that point, she realized, ‘OK, I’m out in the cold, I have to handle this myself.'"

Morris further continued stating that Elon Musk's neglect towards the mother of his alleged child was hostile. She further added that Ashley St. Clair had been feeling "equally devastated and freaked out" with Elon's apparent neglect. Emma-Jo Morris continued:

"On the one hand, it’s biological, you expect protection [from] who is the father of your son, and there is an emotional tie between them. On the other hand, you are the mother of the richest and one of the most controversial men in the world’s kid. You’re a single woman living with two children. That is absolutely terrifying. I think she feels equally jilted and terrified."

Emma claimed that none of the other women with whom Musk had kids, came forward to support Ashley after she took to X on Valentine's Day and claimed giving birth to Elon's child about five months ago. She didn't reveal the name of her baby but has confirmed that he was happy and healthy.

This drama unfolded when right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair opened up to The Post about having an alleged romantic affair with the Tesla CEO. She claimed that she was the mother of Musk's 13th kid. The billionaire is, however, yet to confirm that he is the father.

Ashley St. Clair claimed that Elon Musk wanted to keep their son a secret to ensure everybody's safety

Ashley St. Clair spoke to The Post about having a child with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the reason that the baby was kept a secret. Ashley took to X on February 14 and claimed that Musk was the biological father of her child, a claim that the billionaire is yet to confirm.

On Saturday, Ashley's representative Brian Glicklich further took to X to share why she decided to speak up.

The tweet by Glicklich read:

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially."

The tweet further read that they were eagerly waiting for Elon to accept his parental role towards the five-month-old baby so that speculations could be stopped. While talking to The Post, Ashley St. Clair claimed that she and Elon met through X. She claimed that it was the billionaire who slid into her DMs.

While the influencer gushed about her baby, she recalled that she was allegedly restricted from revealing that she was pregnant. According to Ashley, the billionaire arranged an apartment in the Financial District for her along with a strict security detail at the time. Despite the claims, she currently did not reveal any solid evidence to prove that Musk is the biological father of her kid, as per The Post.

