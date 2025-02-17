"The baby’s name is Lil Y" — The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter trolls Ashley St. Clair by jokingly announcing he is pregnant with Elon Musk's child

The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter recently took to X to poke fun at influencer Ashley St. Clair's claim of having Elon Musk's child. On February 17, 2025, Seiter tweeted a picture of him dressed in a printed top showcasing his pot belly and makeup on his face. Attempting a comical dig at Ashley St. Clair's public statement on being the mother of Musk's child, Seiter wrote:

Ad

"I am 3 months pregnant with Elon’s baby and I am only announcing this in order to ask that you respect my privacy"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another tweet, Josh Seiter took a dig at the name of Elon Musk's 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii also known as Lil X. Seiter's tweet read:

"The baby’s name is Lil Y. So he has kids named X and Y, like my chromosomes"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Seiter's antics didn't stop after two tweets. He posted another one wherein he said that he tried reaching Musk multiple times and was ignored. Seiter's tweet stated he couldn't believe he was being ghosted despite giving birth to the baby further adding:

"...but despite your conspiracy theories, MEN CAN GET PREGNANT I want to ask for privacy at this time as I prepare to do a number of paid media interviews"

Ad

Josh Seiter's post taking a dig at Ashley St. Clair (Image via X/ @josh_seiter)

All of Josh Seiter's tweets were a direct dig at the information Ashley St. Clair has shared with the public, starting with her announcement to her recent interviews with the media sharing details about her alleged pregnancy.

Ad

Ashley St. Clair's representative mentioned they're waiting for Elon Musk to publicly acknowledge parental role with MAGA influencer

On February 14, 2025, MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair took to X to post a statement claiming she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago. Ashley mentioned that she hadn't disclosed the news previously to protect the child's privacy and safety, blaming tabloid media as the reason for her to announce the same.

Ad

In her statement, the influencer added that she intends to let her child grow in a "normal and safe environment", requesting media to avoid invasive reporting and honor her child's privacy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, on February 16, 2025, Brian Glicklich, Ashley's representative posted a statement on X claiming that the MAGA influencer and Musk have been privately working toward creating an agreement about raising their child. However, a tabloid reporter repeatedly ambushed Ashley St. Clair and her family, making it impossible to process the agreement in confidentiality. Glicklich's statement read:

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Ad

According to a report by the NY Post dated February 15, 2025, Elon Musk allegedly provided a lavish apartment to Ashley St. Clair in the Financial District and heavy security detail without the involvement of any romance as claimed by the influencer. Ashley also claimed that she was forced to be completely isolated during her pregnancy and that she was told not to tell anyone about the same.

On February 15, 2025, Milo Yiannopoulos took to X to post a screenshot of Ashley St. Clair commenting about Elon Musk having 7 children and going through women quickly in 2020.

Musk replied "Whoa" under the tweet which led to the MAGA influencer addressing the Tesla CEO in a tweet stating that he hadn't responded to her team despite them reaching out for several days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback