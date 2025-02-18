Martina Navratilova lashes out at Ashley St. Clair for 'gold digger' jibe at Ukrainian president, days after claiming birth of Elon Musk's 13th child

Martina Navratilova recently lambasted influencer Ashley St. Clair over her 'gold digger' jibe at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Navratilova's stinging message to the influencer comes on the back of the latter claiming the birth of Elon Musk's 13th child.

On Sunday, February 16, conservative Ashley St. Clair took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with the following caption:

"Can u believe the nerve of this gold digger"

Former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova, upon taking notice of St. Clair's post, reacted to it harshly. Through her reaction, Navratilova implied that the influencer herself is a gold digger considering her claim that Elon Musk fathered her child.

"Who is the gold digger again? Looked in the mirror lately, Ms I want to have Elons baby???" Martina Navratilova wrote.

St. Clair's controversial claim surfaced on Friday, February 14 via an X post through which she suggested that she gave birth to Musk's 13th child five months prior to sharing the news. According to the conservative influencer, she chose to delay the revelation because of tabloid reporters. Later, in an exclusive interview with New York Post. During the interview, St. Clair said:

"My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn’t change anything."

However, Musk himself is yet to acknowledge St. Clair's claim.

Meanwhile, Navratilova has kept up her attacks on Musk. The Czech-American tennis legend has been a vocal critic of the billionaire, especially since his heightened involvement in American politics. Earlier this month, Navratilova berated Musk's DOGE over its role in reducing the budget of USAID.

Martina Navratilova questioned DOGE's seriousness following reduction in USAID budget

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded by Elon Musk, came under fire from Martina Navratilova recently. Navratilova's criticism stemmed from DOGE significantly reducing the budget of United States Agency of International Development (USAID). According to the tennis legend, DOGE's primary focus should have been to keep tabs on the country's military budget.

"If DOGE was really serious about cutting fraud and waste etc, they would start with the military budget… not with USAID- which is a drop in the bucket in comparison," Navratilova wrote in an X post.

Nptably, the former No. 1 and 18-time singles Major winner also opined recently that it's actually Elon Musk running the US government as things stand, and not President Donald Trump. This particular take came in the aftermath of Musk's visit to the White House.

