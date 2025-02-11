Martina Navratilova calls out $440B-worth Elon Musk's DOGE targeting USAID, questions their seriousness

Martina Navratilova has bashed Elon Musk's DOGE which stands for Department of Government Efficiency, on its cost-cutting from the United States Agency for International Development aka USAID's budget. She has been a loud critic of the tech mogul and has called him out several times in the past whenever she has had a contrary opnion.

This time being no different, the tennis legend took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about how the $440B-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) titan's organization should have cut costs on USA's military budget instead of USAID, due to the former being of a significantly large amount.

"If DOGE was really serious about cutting fraud and waste etc, they would start with the military budget… not with USAID- which is a drop in the bucket in comparison." - she wrote

The DOGE has reportedly got involved with governmental agencies like the Department of Energy, the FBI, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Health, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Human Services, and the Center for Disease Control, to name a few.

As a result of the cost-cutting, the staff has been reduced as well, leading to a reduction in the distribution of the aid in places that need them. According to the Guardian, this funding freeze will lead to a possible food spoilage risk of aid and needs some diversion as early as possible.

Martina Navratilova condemns Elon Musk's involvement in Federal agencies

Martina Navratilova has been an active naysayer of the current political landscape of America. She is especially critical of President Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk.

The former World No. 1 was shocked to find out that DOGE staff had already made inroads into 14 Federal agencies. She shared her reaction via a post on X (formerly Twitter)

"Holy Sh*t" - she wrote

X-owner, Musk explains that DOGE's aim is to reduce corruption and curb the misuse of the government's monetary resources. His staff will examine federal contracts and identify the ones that are not in alignment with President Donald Trump's vision.

It has also led to the citizens questioning the security threats that they might end up facing as Musk may possess the HR databases of all these agencies.

Notably, Navratilova is known for expressing her opinions in the public domain without bothering about the potential consequences. The tennis great is highly active on X and has over 455k followers on the paltform.

