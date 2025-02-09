Martina Navratilova drops 2-word reaction in alarm as Elon Musk's DOGE puts insiders in 14 key federal agencies

Martina Navratilova was shocked to find out the recent developments made by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in its involvement with Federal Agencies in the United States. The former World No.1 has been a loud critic of the tech mogul and has always been quick to call him out on his wrongdoings.

She was stunned to learn that Musk had inserted his staff into agencies like the Department of Energy, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Center for Disease Control, and the FBI, to name a few. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her disgust on the matter.

"Holy sh*t" - she wrote.

The task force led by Musk is aimed at 'reducing corruption' and slashing federal spending. The organization seeks to identify federal contracts and spending on issues that don't align with the President's policies. Due to this, President Donald Trump has showered the X owner with heaps of support on this venture.

Martina Navratilova also shared an article by the New York Times on the sudden ceasing of all activities by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau which was a result of Musk's workers intervening in the agencies and gaining access to the databases.

"hmm. I do wonder why this is happening???" - she wrote posting the article by the NY Times

The tennis legend spoke in favor of the possible social security threat that this invasion might be causing.

Martina Navratilova predicts a negative ending to Elon Musk's intervention in Federal functioning

Martina Navratilova photographed at the 2024 Roland Garros- Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova expressed her revulsion at Elon Musk and his DOGE staff taking control of the HR databases of Federal agencies which will pose a threat to American citizens. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts.

"This won’t end well" - she wrote.

One of the users was quick in replying and argued that the dark web has already sacrificed enough of the personal data of the countrymen.

"OPM was already hacked and all of that information was exfiltrated to the dark web a few years ago. It was one of the worst data breaches in US history. We can move on to the next hue and cry" - they replied.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also lashed out at them by opposing and saying that the impact of this was way worse and had worse implications.

"I am not crying- I am pissed as hell. And dark web is one thing- this is something else altogether and you know it," argued Martina.

