Martina Navratilova calls Elon Musk a 'racist' after tech mogul's controversial 'South African' remarks

Martina Navratilova called tech tycoon Elon Musk out on his racist comments about South African immigrants. She has been very vocal about the political landscape of the United States and has shared her opinions time and again on her socials.

Reacting to a controversial post by $411 Bn worth (according to Forbes) Elon Musk recently, the tennis legend slammed his racist remarks.

"Once a racist, always a f**king racist…" she wrote.

Donald Trump's new term has brought along with it some unconventional changes in the country. The issue surrounding the deportation of unlawful immigrants has taken a toll on the migrants who have spent decades on American soil.

Elon Musk, a trusted ally of the President, stirred the pot further by commenting on the immigration of only White South Africans, giving a racist angle to the entire issue.

A long-time critic of the tech giant, Martina Navratilova has on multiple occasions voiced her dislike for Musk and his actions. She also heavily condemned his actions to silence the voices of people and curb free speech on a social media platform multiple times, after he took over X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

Martina Navratilova slams billionaire Elon Musk on free speech hoax after tweaking X algorithm to 'suit his needs'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova at the Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova condemned Elon Musk's actions by tweaking the algorithm of X, after she noticed a slight aberration in the trending list after the 67th Recording Academy Awards, held last Sunday.

She took to X to share her observation, as she accused the tech giant of resorting to malpractices on the algorithm. This comes as Beyonce's daughter was trending on the platform when Beyonce created history by winning the Grammy for the Album of the Year.

"Musk didn’t f**k up this platform-he changed it to suit his needs. Algorithms etc- a perfect example was yesterday Beyoncé winning but it’s her daughter who is trending #1??? He has gamed the system and now he is the system, and not just on X," Navratilova wrote.

She thinks of this to be one of his moves to 'silence' the community and an act to curb free speech on the platform. She was also vocal about this issue, back in 2024 when the verification badges of some conservative influencers were taken away from X.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion commented on the above post slamming Musk.

"So much free speech, right Elon???" wrote Navratilova, adopting a sarcastic tone.

