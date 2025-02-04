Martina Navratilova accuses $409.8B-worth Elon Musk of tweaking X algorithm to 'suit his needs' after Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy tops trends

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has accused Elon Musk of manipulating the algorithms on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to serve his interests. Navratilova's criticism came in the wake of the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, where American singer-songwriter Beyonce swept the stage with three awards, yet it was her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who topped the trending charts on X.

Navratilova, a long-time critic of Musk's leadership, has been vocal about her concerns since the American billionaire took over the platform. Since acquiring the social media platform in late 2022, Musk, who is estimated to be worth $409.8 billion (as per Forbes), has made several sweeping changes to the platform, including significant shifts in its moderation policies, user interface, and algorithm.

In her latest tweet, Navratilova highlighted a specific instance where Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, became the top trending topic despite her mother winning three awards at the GRAMMY ('Best Country Album', 'Album of the Year', and 'Best Country Duo/Group Performance.')

This anomaly, according to Navratilova, suggests that Musk may have tweaked the platform's algorithms to favor content that aligns with his preferences or associations.

"Musk didn’t f**k up this platform-he changed it to suit his needs. Algorithms etc- a perfect example was yesterday Beyoncé winning but it’s her daughter who is trending #1???" Navratilova wrote.

Navratilova further argued that Musk has "gamed the system" and now embodies it, not only on X but across other platforms as well.

"He [Elon Musk] has gamed the system and now he is the system, and not just on X," she added.

Martina Navratilova blasts Elon Musk’s alleged effort to silence critics on his social media platform

Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk for allegedly suppressing dissent on X (formerly Twitter). In December 2024, Musk stirred controversy by defending his companies' hiring of immigrants due to a "dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America," which sparked backlash from his conservative supporters.

An analysis by Al Grok on X revealed that conservative influencers who criticized Musk were losing verification badges and experiencing reduced visibility.

In response, Navratilova sarcastically took aim at Musk, accusing him of undermining free speech on his platform.

"So much free speech, right Elon???," Navratilova commented on the post.

In other news, Martina Navratilova dismissed the idea that Elon Musk’s involvement in U.S. politics doesn’t create a conflict of interest.

