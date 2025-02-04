Martina Navratilova drops alarmed 4-word reaction to Elon Musk's 'illegal' act to control federal HR databases

Martina Navratilova had an alarming reaction to Elon Musk reportedly making an illegitimate move to have control over federal HR databases in the US. Musk's political position and influence have significantly grown since Donald Trump began his second term as US President. Navratilova remains a vocal critic of both Musk and Trump.

On Monday, February 3, journalist Caleb Ecarma took to X to share a recent report compiled by him based on the account of a United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM) staffer. The report is about Elon Musk and his associates' illegal installation of a commercial server that would give the billionaire access to sensitive information of federal HR such as residential addresses, social security numbers (SSNs), and more. Ecarma captioned his X post:

"New by me: Musk and his minions have illegally installed a commercial server to control federal HR databases that contain sensitive personal information, including SSNs, home addresses, and medical histories, according to an OPM staffer."

It didn't take long for tennis legend Martina Navratilova to take notice of Ecarma's post. The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion, concerned by the nature of the details contained in the report, wrote:

"This won’t end well."

Navratilova isn't just a critic of Musk for the billionaire's political views and actions. She has also repeatedly objected to how Musk has handled X since taking over Twitter in 2022 and subsequently rebranding the platform.

"Elon Musk didn't f**k up this platform, he changed it" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Pop sensation Beyonce recently won three Grammy Awards. However, despite the latest feathers in the pop icon's cap, bizarrely, it was her daughter Blue Ivy Carter who became X's top trending topic.

According to Martina Navratilova, this development reflected Elon Musk's approach to tweaking the platform's algorithm to promote content based on his associations and preferences. The legendary Czech-American also opined that Musk's influence has now infiltrated the system and is not only restricted to X.

"Musk didn’t f**k up this platform-he changed it to suit his needs. Algorithms etc- a perfect example was yesterday Beyoncé winning but it’s her daughter who is trending #1??? He [Elon Musk] has gamed the system and now he is the system, and not just on X" Navratilova wrote.

Last year, Navratilova had accused Musk of 'rigging the system' after a prominent author suggested that the billionaire had been shadow-banned on X for his anti-Republican stance.

