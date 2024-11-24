Martina Navratilova shares her feelings about Elon Musk "rigging the system" with his "best investment ever"

Martina Navratilova recently accused Elon Musk of "rigging the system" after a prominent author suggested that the world's richest man had 'shadow-banned' him. Musk was one of the strongest pillars of Donald Trump's successful campaign in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO bought social media platform Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion. In March 2023, the platform was rebranded and launched as X. However, Musk's approach to handling the platform has stirred controversy, with allegations that it is actively promoting right-wing political content and allowing hate speech to thrive minus checks and balances.

Recently, Craig Unger, a bestselling author and a fierce critic of the Republicans, took to X and insinuated that his profile on the platform had been shadow-banned. Unger backed up his insinuation by citing statistics that suggest that the content he shares on the platform is getting far fewer views these days than it used to.

"Shadow-banning anyone? It's interesting how I have--or used have-over 50K followers- and when I did a good tweet I could get 750K page views, but now I get only 520 page views when I retweet. What's Elon afraid of?" Unger wrote.

Martina Navratilova, another vocal critic of the Republicans and Elon Musk, took notice of Unger's post. The former World No. 1 and 18-time singles Major winner proceeded to retweet the post and sarcastically suggested that Musk's 2022 purchase of Twitter was solely to promote right-wing agenda and suppress critics' voices.

"Elon has rigged the system in a big way. Buying twitter was his best investment ever," Martina Navratilova wrote.

In September this year, Navratilova had taken a furious swipe at Musk over his support for Donald Trump.

Martina Navratilova gave Elon Musk "loser" tag for supporting Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Elon Musk poured millions into Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 presidential elections. The billionaire was also physically present at several Trump rallies, urging crowds to cast their votes against Kamala Harris, the presidential candidate fielded by the Democrats. Ultimately, Musk's push for Trump to be elected as President for a second term was successful.

However, Martina Navratilova was not at all impressed with the world's richest man's backing of Trump. In September, she accused Musk of betraying America via a stinging post on X.

"It’s like he is begging for things to go to hell so people will elect the criminals orange guy. What a loser. A billionaire but still a loser and a traitor," Navratilova wrote.

After it became clear that Trump would be returning as President, a dejected Navratilova delivered a gloomy reaction to the development.

