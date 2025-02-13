Martina Navratilova throws shade at Donald Trump, claims $385B-worth Elon Musk is the real 'boss' after tech mogul's White House visit

Martina Navratilova seemingly took a dig at the current political landscape of the USA through a cryptic comment. She has been loud and clear about her disapproval of President Donald Trump's decision-making and especially Elon Musk's involvement in the newly formed government.

She took to X to call out the power dynamic between the duo and indicated the influence of the tech mogul in the policy-making of the country. She reposted an article by S. E Cupp, who is a CNN show host, listing the violations committed by Trump in his second term.

"Just this photo tells you who is the boss…," she wrote referring to the cover image of the report.

The image features Musk addressing the press while Trump looks on. She also made a subsequent tweet, taking an indirect dig at Trump.

"Exactly right. Musk is the boss," she wrote.

Since then, a clip from the recent press conference at the Oval Office went viral where Musk's son X is seen murmuring to Trump:

“You’re not the President and you need to go away.”

A few more clips that surfaced also show Jr. Musk shushing and cursing the President, while the entrepreneur was busy addressing the press.

"I want you to SHUSH your f**king mouth up!" as per a clip posted on X.

This enraged the public which led to an outpouring of comments on social media, calling the President 'weak' and 'a babysitter.'

"Truly sad and humiliating to see Donald Trump, the President, just sit there weak and quiet as Elon Musk, an unelected billionaire, acts like the President and talks to the media in the Oval Office. Wild scene" said an X user.

"Trump babysitting Elon’s kid while Musk holds court with the press in the Oval Office," said another user.

Martina Navratilova also recently spoke about DOGE cutting down a huge chunk of allowance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Martina Navratilova calls out Elon Musk for cutting funds from USAID

Martina Navratilova has made evident her dislike towards the tech mogul, Elon Musk and has often criticized him for his opinions. She recently took to X to condemn DOGE's decision to freeze funds for the USAID, an agency that administers foreign aid and provides development assistance.

"If DOGE was really serious about cutting fraud and waste etc, they would start with the military budget… not with USAID- which is a drop in the bucket in comparison," tweeted Navratilova.

According to a Guardian report, this fund freeze will allegedly lead to a loss of $500M worth of goods, leading to food spoilage and will hit the aid efforts of the US Government.

