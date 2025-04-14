From Starlight to Start A War: BLACKPINK's Jennie's Coachella 2025 setlist and highlights

On April 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie made history by becoming the first and only K-pop solo artist to perform at Coachella's Outdoor Theatre. This marked her maiden performance at the festival as a solo act, independent of her band, BLACKPINK.

She delivered a 13-song set without breaks or outfit changes. The show began at 7.45 pm (PST) and concluded at 8.40 pm, with the crowd chanting the BLACKPINK star's name throughout the performance. Her entire setlist included songs from her debut solo English album, Ruby.

Here is the full set of songs that she performed at Coachella 2025:

Mantra

F.T.S.

with the IE (way up)

Starlight

Filter

Damn Right

ZEN

Start A War

Like JENNIE

Love Hangover

Seoul City

ExtraL

Handlebars

Jennie's setlist was a carefully curated journey through her musical repertoire, blending new tracks with fan favorites. She opened with Filter, a bold anthem from her debut solo album Ruby, setting the tone for a performance that felt both personal and powerful.

The set included tracks like Mantra, Start A War, F.T.S., DAMN RIGHT (feat. Kali Uchis), each showcasing different facets of her musical style—from introspective ballads to high-energy pop. The surprise appearance of Kali Uchis during the BLACKPINK star's DAMN RIGHT segment was a cherry-on-top moment.

Her stage presence was enhanced by intricate choreography and striking visuals. The performances of Like JENNIE and ExtraL were particularly notable for their dynamic dance routines, which fans had eagerly anticipated since the songs' releases. The choreography featured sharp movements and confident execution.

The rapper thanked her audience for coming to see her in between songs and said,

“I did not expect to see so many people out there. Wow, that’s a lot of people.”

Moreover, the K-pop star delivered powerful performances of songs like F.T.S (F*ck This Sh*t) and Start A War accompanied by a live band. She smoothly transitioned into a high-energy dance performance featuring ZEN, Handlebars, Seoul City, and others.

On April 14, 2025, the official media account @WORLDMUSICAWARDS reported that BLACKPINK's star trended at #1 with over 1.2 million posts using the hashtag "Jennie" on X. Another hashtag, "JENCHELLA"—a blend of the K-pop idol's name and Coachella—trended at #2 globally with over 1 million posts.

She is the second BLACKPINK member, alongside Lisa, to headline Coachella 2025 as a soloist. Lisa's performance was held at the Sahara Stage on April 13, and she is scheduled to perform again on April 19. Meanwhile, the Mantra rapper will return to Coachella's Outdoor Theatre on April 20, 2025, for another performance.

The ZEN rapper's solo debut at Coachella marked a historic moment, not just for her but for K-pop as a whole. Previously, she performed with her band BLACKPINK at Coachella in 2019 and headlined the festival in 2023.

