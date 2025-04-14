“A true artist” — Fans praise BLACKPINK’s Jennie for powering through Coachella 2025 set with live vocals, no breaks or outfit changes

On April 13, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie performed at the Coachella Music Festival as a solo artist. She showcased back-to-back tracks like ZEN, FTS, Start A War, and others. Fans were impressed to watch the BLACKPINK star belt out songs, modifying the rhythm to highlight her vocal performance.

Jennie's solo appearance at Coachella was notable, as she became the second BLACKPINK member to perform individually at the festival. Her show followed her bandmate's solo act on April 11 at the Sahara Stage.

Furthermore, the ZEN rapper carried out her entire set in a single outfit with no change between the songs. The semblance of outfit change which she went through was add a wrap around skirt on her existing outfit and do a dance break while Kali Uchis sang her verse from their joint song, Damn Right.

This was lauded by netizens globally as they hailed her as a "true artist" across social media and trended hashtags like "JENCHELLA2025" worldwide on X.

Previously, BLACKPINK made history by being the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella in 2019 and later headlining in 2023. Her solo sets were part of a diverse lineup that included headliners like Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone. Commenting on her performance, one fan said:

"A true artist"

Fans highlighted how her solo venture at Coachella solidified her status as a global artist.

"I am glad she didn't waste audience time by changi outfits.. She rather acted like artist instead putting halloween show with tacky outfits on stage.. She devoured like a singer," a fan wrote.

"This can not be fake. The power she holds by having this kind of audience like SHE'S JENNIE after all," another fan added.

"Imagine her singing and dancing NONSTOP damn that's exhausting but jennie did it," another fan said.

Others highlighted how they had "goosebumps" watching the BLACKPINK star take on the Coachella's Outdoor Theatre stage, with her performances for over 45 minutes.

"This was the moment i got the most goosebumps from, jennie sang it from the heart —it was a statement. She has always been an amazing vocalist, she deserves to be heard from this huge platform," another fan said.

"The way she switches between dance and vocals is unmatched. she’s the best performer out there, kpop should take notes !!!" another fan said.

"HER MIC IS ON!!!" another fan added.

Jennie shines solo: BLACKPINK star's Coachella 2025 stage

BLACKPINK's Jennie’s Coachella 2025 solo sets also featured a surprise appearance by Grammy-winning American singer and songwriter, Kali Uchis. The American singer featured on the track Damn Right from the solo album Ruby.

Meanwhile, the ZEN rapper's performances featured tracks from her debut solo album, Ruby. Her Coachella setlist included:

Like JENNIE

Mantra

F.T.S.

Damn Right

ZEN

Start A War

Love Hangover

Seoul City

ExtraL

with the IE (way up)

Starlight

Filter

Handlebars

Her debut solo album, Ruby, was released on March 7, 2025, under her own label ODDATELIER, and in partnership with Columbia Records.

The Handlebars rapper-singer will perform at the Coachella 2025 on April 20, 2024, at the Outdoor Stage.

