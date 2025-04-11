"RESPECT" — BLACKPINK's Jennie earns praise for collaborating with small animation business for 'like JENNIE (Peggy Gou Remix)' official visualizer

BLACKPINK's Jennie earned praise for her vintage-style animated visualizer for the like JENNIE (Peggy Gou Remix). On April 11, 2025, the K-pop idol dropped the video on her official Instagram account.

This celluloid video was developed in collaboration with Animate Zack, a small animation studio based in Hong Kong. The video received positive reviews from music fans and critics, as well as recognition of the BLACKPINK idol’s efforts to support independent artists and explore unique visual art.

This visualizer has a feeling of nostalgia to it, using classic animations with celluloid. In it, the K-pop idol is depicted in a stylized animated format with boxing gloves with the 2000-styled retro vibe similar to popular boxing and martial arts animes like Hajime no Ippo and Ranma ½.

The collaboration showcases Animate Zack's unique artistic style, characterized by fluid motion, expressive character design, and a rich color palette that complements the remix's dynamic rhythm.

The visualizer resonated deeply with fans worldwide, who have taken to social media to express their admiration for the project's artistic direction and Jennie's support for independent creators. One fan wrote on X:

"RESPECT MAMAH"

Many fans praised the visualizer's unique blend of music and animation. They highlighted how the BLACKPINK idol often tries to collaborate with small businesses to promote them further.

"I’ve known for a long time that she’s a true artist. She’s very intelligent, creative, perfectionist and always appreciates other people’s efforts, no matter how small. She also frequently works with small/medium businesses, even those on the verge of bankruptcy," a fan wrote.

"She always appreciates artists and does her best to work with small businesses. Love her for that. Artists suffer the most from AI, so it's important to support them if you can," another fan added.

"She knows that ai could do this but she chose to support a small business and trust REAL people skills, she believes in one's potential," another fan said.

Others stressed that the Korean rapper disliked AI and reportedly dissed artificial intelligence in her song like JENNIE; hence, she steered clear from using AI in her content.

"Oh you gotta love jennie’s craft, creativity and dedication in putting out contents for her fans. Plus she’s always supporting small businesses. Best girl for real," a fan wrote.

"That's why she my queen," another fan said.

"She dissed ai on the track well obviously she would not! queen," another fan emphasized.

Jennie of BLACKPINK and Peggy Gou unite for like JENNIE Remix

The BLACKPINK star unveiled a dynamic remix of her solo track like JENNIE, featuring renowned South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou. Released on April 11, 2025, the collaboration introduces a fresh, house-infused interpretation of the original song, accompanied by an anime-inspired boxing match.

The original song is part of the rapper's debut solo album, Ruby, which debuted on March 7, 2025. The album peaked at #5 on the Billboard Global 200 with 68.4 million streams in its first week. The track was co-written by the BLACKPINK rapper, Zico, Tayla Parx, and Amanda "Kiddo A.I." Ibanez and produced by Diplo.

Peggy Gou's remix infuses the song with her signature electronic house style, transforming it into a club-ready anthem. The collaboration marks a significant moment in K-pop and electronic music, bringing together two influential South Korean artists from different musical spheres.

The BLACKPINK star is set to headline the 2025 Coachella Music Festival on April 13. It will be her first solo performance and will be held at the Outdoor Theatre at 7.45 pm (PT).

