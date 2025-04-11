"God please let this happen" — Internet in frenzy over rumors of BLACKPINK's Jennie's X Fortnite release as a part of Coachella 2025 collaboration

On April 10, 2025, @SamLeakss, a well-known esports account on X that provides leaks and information about Fortnite and Rocket League, tweeted about the possibility of BLACKPINK's Jennie teaming up with Fortnite.

Ad

As the singer-rapper gets ready for her much-anticipated solo debut at Coachella on April 13, 2025, fans were left speculating about a partnership between the K-pop artist and the video game Fortnite.

The potential collaboration could include the K-pop idol-inspired skin, emotes, and possibly a virtual concert within the game. Fans subsequently expressed enthusiasm about the idea, envisioning a fusion of the idol's latest hit track like JENNIE and its choreography with Fortnite's immersive gaming experience.

Ad

Trending

The prospect of the BLACKPINK rapper joining Fortnite led to a surge of fan-created content, including concept art and speculative videos. Meanwhile, one fan reacted to the post by @SamLeakss and wrote:

"God please let this happen and be like jennie or extraL choreo."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both K-pop fans and Fortnite enthusiasts expressed excitement to potentially see the BLACKPINK member's emote in the game.

"That's awesome news, can't wait to see it!" a fan wrote.

"OMG I JUST TALKED ABOUT MANTRAAAAA," another added.

"I guess I’ll have to download fornite now," one fan commented.

Others reacted similarly and flooded social media by resharing the news.

"PAUSE EVERYONE JENNIE EMOTE ON FORNITE FOR COACHELLA," a fan remarked.

Ad

"WHOOO WANNA GET A ROYALE VICTORY LIKE JENNIE," another fan reacted.

"I dont play fortnite but yes jennie get that bag!" a netizen wrote.

About BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest album Ruby and Coachella 2025 solo debut

Ad

The BLACKPINK rapper will debut her solo performance at Coachella this year on April 13 and April 20, becoming the first member, along with LISA, to perform solo without the other group members.

This would be the singer-rapper's third time on the Coachella stage, as BLACKPINK previously played at the festival in 2019, making history as the first K-pop girl group to do so, and they again performed on the Coachella stage in 2023.

The idol's Ruby was released on March 7, 2025, and contains 15 tracks, including collaborations with artists like Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, and Dominic Fike.

Ad

The lead single, Mantra, sets the tone for the album with its empowering lyrics complemented by dynamic production. Another hit titled Love Hangover (featuring Dominic Fike) takes a deeper dive into the struggles of tumultuous relationships, while ExtraL with Doechii is a high-energy women empowerment anthem.

Commercially, Ruby debuted in the top ten charts across 19 countries, including the Netherlands, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States. In South Korea alone, the album sold over 660,000 copies in its first week, setting a new record for a K-pop female solo artist in 2025.

Ad

The BLACKPINK idol is set to headline the Coachella 2025 stage on Sunday, April 13, 2025, from 7:45 pm PT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More